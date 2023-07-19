Consip, as at 30 June, 59 tenders had been completed (banned value equal to 19.4 billion/€) to support the PNRR projects of the PAs

As at 30 June 2023, there are 59 tenders – for a value of €19.4 billion (and a total of 248 lots) – held by Consip to ensure the PA purchase contracts also functional to projects PNRR. These are all initiatives that implement the requirements in the tender documentation or in the post-tender phase dnsh extension (Do No Significant Harm – in matters of environmental impact) and those envisaged by theart.47 of Legislative Decree 77/2021 (protection of gender equality).

As regards the sectors, 40 initiatives (out of a total of 59) are concentrated in the sector ICT (services for the adoption of the cloud, for digital health, but also hardware and software), 13 are implemented in the sector Healthcare (for the renewal of the diagnostic equipment pool), 6 concern the sector Mobility (buses and vehicles with low environmental impact).

Following these tenders, 45 contracts have already been activated for a value of 14.6 billion/€ (and a total of 171 lots). The residual value of the contracts currently available is over €8 billion.

