A Caixa Econômica Federal said that the default indicators on the Consignado Auxílio loans “andare within what was foreseen by the bank in the conception of the product”. Caixa did not disclose default expectations. Read here the full of the answer to Power360 (17 KB).

The payroll loan was offered for 3 months (11.Oct.2022 to 12.Jan.2023). It was for those who received the Auxílio Brasil, which once again became the Bolsa Familia in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula (PT). Since the beginning of Lula’s government, payroll has stopped being offered. It was never reactivated.

Loans under this line were granted to 2.97 million customers. They were 17% of the beneficiaries of the program. They received R$ 7.6 billion.

This payroll line had 90% of the resources released by Caixa in the period from the 1st round (Oct 2) to the 2nd round (Oct 30) of the 2022 elections.

After the 2nd shift, Consigned Aid practically disappeared. As it was a period of transition between governments, Caixa reduced the granting of new loans in all modalities. The objective was to reinforce liquidity when handing over the institution to the new administration.

Caixa did not provide details on the Consignado Auxílio portfolio. The interest is 3.45% per month, therefore 50% per year. Payments are at least R$ 15 per month, deducted directly at source, before the person receives the government benefit. The discharge must be in 24 months. The line of credit remains profitable.

Karla Ferreira, national credit superintendent at Caixa, was fired on Thursday (10.Aug.2023). She had participated in the planning and implementation of Consignado Auxílio. Caixa did not provide the reason for her resignation.

Serrano: “under control”

The president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, published on his Twitter profile on May 30, text in which he said that the default of Consignado Auxílio was “under control”.

The bank intends to detail the default and the results of Consignado Auxílio in its balance sheet for the 2nd quarter. The date of disclosure of the balance sheet has not yet been decided.

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) decided in November 2022 that Caixa followed the necessary procedures when granting Consigned Aid. Regarding suspicions of electoral use, he sent the process to the TSE. Read here the full (169 KB).

Consignado Auxílio is a loan that became possible by decision of Congress on July 7, 2022.

the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) only regulated it on September 27th. That is why it was granted by Caixa after the 1st round of the election. There are indications that the timing of granting billions of reais to the poor population on the eve of the 2nd round sought to interfere in the elections. This public mostly voted for Lula in the 1st round and Bolsonaro sought to reduce a small advantage, which he almost succeeded. Justice will have to assess whether it was, in fact, an electoral maneuver.

