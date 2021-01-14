The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) today made an explanation of the status of Alexei Navalny. Earlier, the MASH telegram channel published a decree from the Federal Penitentiary Service that the founder of FBK is on the wanted list. It turned out that Navalny was systematically skipping registration, which is required for everyone on probation.

Law is law

In its explanation, the FSIN recalled that “convicted of a criminal offense and convicted” Alexei Navalny had been registered with the branches of the Service since 03.03.2015. By the decision of the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow dated February 17, 2015, he was assigned a probation period for 5 years, and by the decision of the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow dated August 4, 2017, this period was extended by a year. All this time, according to the law, Navalny had to appear for registration with the FSIN authorities at least twice a month – on the days established by the criminal executive inspectorate, until the expiration of the probationary period on December 29, 2020. The conditions of the probationary period and the duties imposed on him by the court were twice explained to the blogger during personal conversations in the branches of the Federal Penitentiary Service, the department noted.

“Despite this, during 2020, convicted Navalny A.A. systematically and repeatedly violated the conditions of the probationary period, in particular – at least 6 times did not appear for registration. For each violation Navalny A.A. official warnings were issued about the possibility of canceling the conditional sentence and replacing it with a real term of imprisonment, ”the FSIN explains.

In the period from August 17 to December 29, the blogger also did not appear for registration. The FSIN took into account that at that time he was being treated at the Charite clinic in Berlin. However, the Charité told the Russian department that on September 23, Navalny was discharged from the clinic. “At the same time, on the notice of his appearance on October 23 at the branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Navalny A.A. did not answer, did not show up for registration, ”the Service noted.

Only a month later, the blogger sent a notification to the supervisory authority that he was living in Berlin, in the Hotel Arabel, where, according to him, he was restoring his health. “Official confirmation of treatment at the hotel was not provided, and the very fact of undergoing rehabilitation procedures is not a reason for not showing up for registration,” the department said.

Due to the fact that the whereabouts of the convicted person was not known since September 24, the initial search measures were started. On December 29, Navalny was put on the wanted list. “Taking into account the indicated facts of malicious violations, guided by the principle of inevitability of responsibility and the requirements of laws equally equal for all citizens of the Russian Federation without exception, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Moscow is obliged to take all actions to arrest the violator Navalny A.A. before the court’s decision to replace the suspended sentence with a real one, ”the department noted.

“He answered in a boorish way”

“The FSIN has been in correspondence with Navalny for a long time that he needs to register, because he has recovered. He answered them in a boorish way. An order was issued to search for him, and the next step was to request a wanted list through Interpol. And Germany, in accordance with the agreements, should have extradited him, ” Oleg Matveychev, member of the EISI Expert Council.

In his opinion, the German authorities did not want to get involved in another international scandal. This is due to the fact that if they decided to keep Navalny at their place, they thereby violated the agreements with Russia on the extradition of criminals. “In response, we would have gone to mirror measures, and this does not suit the Germans. Therefore, in Berlin, Navalny was offered to return back. In addition, they do not need him in the West, they need him to work in Russia, ”Matveychev said.

Now the situation can develop in two ways, the expert suggests. “Navalny can return, and then he will be arrested. He will be tried in a new case: for spending 356 million rubles on personal needs, which were donated by citizens to various non-profit organizations headed by him. And, in my opinion, it would be worth judging him for treason. He cooperates with foreign intelligence services, openly calls for sanctions against Russia. And no longer just publishes compromising evidence on individuals, but also comes forward with accusations against the country, ”the political scientist reminds.

In principle, Navalny has an option – he can leave for a country that does not have an extradition treaty with Russia. “But then it will put an end to his political reputation,” concludes Matveychev.