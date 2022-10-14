Opening an online casino in India is an excellent opportunity for anyone who wants to enter the lucrative gaming industry. But before you start signing contracts and investing in equipment, you must know what you are getting yourself into. Here are some things to consider before opening an online casino in India:

Is it legal to open an online casino in India?

Yes, it is legal to open a casino in India. In 2005, the government of India passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which allows casinos to be set up as long as they are located on land that the appropriate authority has designated. The law also states that only one license can be issued within a specific area, usually restricted to five acres or less.

Suppose you do choose to open an online casino in India. In that case, your operation must comply with all local laws and regulations governing such businesses to avoid any penalties or fines associated with breaking these rules.

The same happens when you start playing at an online casino in India, a question that is answered in the FAQ section here and where it is stated that you will need to live in a state where it is indeed legal.

How can I open an online casino in India?

The first step is to apply for a casino licence from the Ministry of Finance by submitting the necessary documentation.

Once you have received government approval, you can operate your online casino business and start recruiting employees. To be eligible for an Indian casino licence, you must be at least 21 years old and a citizen of India (foreigners are not allowed).

How much does it cost to open an online casino in India?

The cost of opening a casino in India depends on the size of the casino. The bigger your land-based or online casino is, the more you will pay to open it.

If you’re considering opening an online casino, expect to spend around USD 5 million on development costs alone. That’s not including marketing expenses or other costs associated with running a successful business.

For example, if you have only five tables and want to start small and build up over time—that’s fine! But remember that your initial investment will be significantly less than someone who opens their doors with 50 tables right away.

In the end, is it a risky decision?

The casino industry has been experiencing growth in recent years, which means it is a prominent business area. As we have explained, opening an online casino in India is possible, but knowing the legalities and costs is vital. This article has covered the essential topics you need to know to start and some tips on locating your business.