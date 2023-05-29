Considerations | This is how housing associations make fun: Small repairs in one day

Those who responded to HS’s survey tell how the economic situation has been reflected in the housing association’s fees. For some, the increase in compensation is calculated in a few euros, while for some, an increase of hundreds of euros will hit.

In several in housing associations, it is decided to increase the fees when the costs become more expensive, the interest rates rise and the plot rent rises. There is upward pressure on both treatment and financial fees.

HS asked its readers, have the building societies raised compensation and what thoughts does it evoke. There were 185 responses to the survey. The story uses descriptions from the authors of the answers, whose identities are known to HS.

Based on the answers, it seems that there is a large variation in the withdrawals of the consideration.

For some, the fees have gone up by a total of a few euros per month, some by a few tens, and some by a few hundreds. Some of the respondents told only about the withdrawal of treatment fees, and some included several different fees in the amount. At the time of the answer, many knew that the compensation would be raised at the general meeting.

Some the respondents say that they are confused about the withdrawals or that the withdrawals have sped up. However, many say that the increase in fees has been treated with understanding in housing cooperatives.

For a man from Helsinki, the fees will increase by 55 euros.

“Savings have been sought in the housing company’s expenses, but they haven’t really been found,” he says.

According to the respondent from Hämeenlinna, the increase in fees seems to be an exaggeration of emergency protection. His monthly expenses will increase by 105 euros.

According to the man from Kuopio, savings are constantly sought and he tries to save on heating.

“Small repairs are done in one day, so that the maintenance company does not get to bill for continuous visits,” says the man.

Juho Järvinen

In housing companies let’s now go through the expenses carefully, states Kiinteistöliito’s financial and tax expert Juho Järvinen.

“There will be situations where we are pinching even small things.”

The increase in the price of energy has caused the most pressure to raise treatment fees. Other expense items have also increased. According to Järvinen, shocks come from all directions, so the increase in costs affects almost all building societies in one way or another.

Housing companies have raised their maintenance fees by 8–10 percent.

Host union information specialist Olli Rekonen according to that, plot rental fees have risen by an average of more than seven percent since last year. Typically, the rent of the plot is included in the maintenance fee, so that also partially explains the development of maintenance fees, says Rekonen.

When it comes to financing costs, there can be a big difference between different building societies. In extreme cases, the financial consideration may have increased very much. In new housing associations, the end of repayment holidays may have coincided with the rise in interest rates on housing association loans.

Have the treatment fees been withdrawn enough now, or are there more withdrawals planned next spring?

“It’s impossible to predict, but I dare say that next spring’s annual general meeting period will hardly see as big withdrawal pressures as this year,” says Rekonen.

According to him, the continuation depends on how the companies have operated now and how the treatment costs develop next year.

According to Järvinen, there is still a certain amount of uncertainty, so it is not possible to promise that there won’t be an increase in the spring of next year as well.

Financial situation can be seen a little already in the counters. According to Kiinteistöliito Järvinen, the arrears have increased moderately, but nothing alarming has yet been encountered.

According to the Land Management Association’s Pipe Repair Barometer, arrears have increased over the past 12 months.

More than half of the property managers who responded to the Plumbing Repair Barometer survey by Isännöintiliitto said that the number of countermeasures has slightly increased. About 41 percent of property managers say that the arrears have not increased.

The renovations are reflected in the housing companies’ financial consideration. In 2016, a plumbing repair was carried out in an apartment building in Helsinki.

of HS for a woman from Helsinki who answered the survey, the fees will increase by a total of 350 euros. The increase is largely due to an increase in the financing consideration.

“The economy is really tight, as food prices have also risen. In addition, there are tens of euros in medical expenses every month. And until now, there has not been any savings from the income. I have asked the bank for a repayment holiday on the mortgage until I can hopefully sell the apartment,” says the woman.

A woman living in Järvenpää says that her fees will increase by 152 euros. According to him, at the general meeting, the withdrawal of the consideration was handled effectively.

“There was a need for an increase in compensation, and there was no need to argue about it at the general meeting or the board,” he describes.

One respondent from Helsinki says that his fee increased by only a few euros. The increase in fees does not affect his own finances much. Instead, the rise in the cost of living in general has made him think about changing jobs.

Large some of the respondents also said that the housing company has not raised the maintenance fee. It has been decided to offset the increased costs in previous years with funds accumulated in the housing company’s coffers.

“Some costs have gone up a bit, but the company has money in its coffers that has been saved there for years with higher compensation than the costs, so we decided that now is the time to put it into use. So at least this term of office can go without remuneration increases, which received quite a positive reception from the shareholders”, says the man from Jyväskylä.