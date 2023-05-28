Considerations | Johanna Ahola’s Company compensation rises to almost 900 euros a month at once – Perhaps the sale of the home is ahead, and she is not the only one

The increase in the company’s compensation worries Johanna Ahola from Väläälä. In the worst case, he has to sell his home.

The contribution of Johanna Ahola’s home, who lives in Hyvinkää, will rise in July with a one-off increase of almost a thousand euros per month. Rising housing costs are now a reality for many Finns, experts say. How can a shareholder influence the situation?

Postal along with it, a note flew to the floor of the apartment.

It said that in July the Company Fee would rise in the housing association all at once. More precisely, the amount would range from 600 euros to 1,467 euros per month.

Tieto received the well-wisher Johanna Ahola to be shocked. After all, he had read the news and understood that the rewards could not remain exactly the same.