By: Marte Vega Román, President of CAADES

At this moment we are about to finish the commercialization of the Agricultural cycle 2023 – 2024where in general the horticultural season reported results reasonable, in the case of bean At the beginning there were some difficulties but he managed to recover his pricein it chickpea There were low prices due to the surplus of production and in the case of corn We estimate that prices were on average 4,600 pesos per ton, just beginning the installation process of the modules of SEGALMEX who will receive the information to validate the payment of the supports both the 750 pesos and the 200 pesos of support for coverage.

Once the current cycle is completed, the farmer makes a analysis on the main variables that will determine the New cycle that begins Starting in September. Basically the variables to consider are: the availability of waterwhich at this moment we do not know how much we will have available because we depend on the cycle of rains which is just beginning; the other important variable is the perspectives of the marketswhich in the case of corn and of the wheatAccording to monthly USDA reports, prices are forecast to be similar to those we have currently, and the exchange rate, which is the parameter that defines the price in pesos for these crops, remains pending.

For the above, another fundamental aspect, especially in market situations with low prices as mentioned above and relatively high costs as we currently have, is the support scheme for medium-sized corn producers, since for wheat there is a guaranteed price program.

During this six-year period, different support models have been applied for medium-sized corn producers, we can say that there has not been a defined model.

For example, this year a compensation support was applied to the market price and a base of 80 dollars was negotiated jointly with the industry. For the 2022-2023 cycle, as you will remember, the guaranteed price model of 6,950 pesos was applied with two modalities, from 1 to 15 hectares for one million tons purchased by SEGALMEX and from 1 to 50 hectares for 800 thousand tons purchased by the Government of the State of Sinaloa and the rest of the harvest was left to the free market.

For the above reasons, we consider it appropriate to have a single support scheme for medium-sized corn producers, just as is done with wheat producers, in order to provide greater certainty to the production chain (producers, banks, marketers and suppliers).

At this time, we are working together with the State Government and the new federal authorities already appointed to define the institutional support policy that will last over time and be implemented at the beginning of the new agricultural cycle so that farmers have reasonable profitability and greater certainty in decision-making and in this way fulfill the purpose of producing the food we require.

More from CAADES: