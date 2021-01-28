Even after the coaching change, Borussia Dortmund has not found its way and has slipped to seventh place after just one point from the last three games. In the upcoming home game against FC Augsburg we urgently need a threesome – Edin Terzic could put two personal exclamation marks in the game!
The kicker reported in its print edition on Thursday that the personal details of Marco Reus and Roman Bürki at BVB be put to the test and discussed internally. As under Lucien Favre, the duo was firmly established at Terzic, but – like many other teammates – has not been able to convince in the last few weeks. Reus as captain and Bürki as regular goalkeeper should actually be two absolute leaders.
Now, according to the trade magazine, it is under scrutiny to see whether both must be in the starting line-up – or whether the young Gio Reyna should start instead of Reus. In the event of a replacement from Bürki, who had given an extremely bad picture against Gladbach, Marwin Hitz would of course move between the posts.
But it is also clear: Should Terzic really decide on these two explosive changes over the weekend, his choice would cause a sensation both internally and in public. Then a threesome against FCA would have to be made – otherwise it will be more and more uncomfortable in Dortmund.