Moscow court considers extending arrest of 4 defendants in Crocus case

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has begun considering the issue of extending the arrest of four more defendants in the case of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the court’s press service.

The petition is being considered in relation to Aminchon, Dilovar and Isroil Islomov, as well as Alisher Kasimov (All four are included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

It was previously reported that investigators had requested that their arrest be extended.

On August 16, the Basmanny District Court of the capital remanded the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus in custody until November 22. We are talking about Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakram Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobire Faizov (All are included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

On August 19, the arrest was extended until November 22 for Lutfulloi Nazrimada, Jumakhon Kurbonov, Yakubjon Yusufzoda and Muhammad Sharipzoda (All are included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).