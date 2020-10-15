A total of 700 local trains will run on Western Railway from October 15 and Central Railway is also considering increasing its existing service. After this, the question is arising whether people outside these essential trains will also be allowed to travel. A reliable source said on Wednesday that the government has been given a proposal that all women in non-peak hours can be allowed to travel in the local service. This source also clarified that as of now it is just a proposal, no decision has been taken on it.According to the source, it is not very easy to identify the identity card of urgent and non-urgent services in the case of men, but there is no such problem for women. Then women can also travel in men’s coach. By the way, the Railways has resumed some local trains for women only. According to the source, where work from home culture is possible, many companies may adopt this tradition for a few more months or the government itself should ask them to do so. Because of this, it is certain that there will not be as many men and women in local trains before the lockdown of March.

Consideration of this proposal

In companies where it is necessary to work in the office, if these companies call their employees in non-peak hours, then women will be largely saved from the crowds in local trains. A few days ago this proposal has also been considered that T1 and T2 railway passes be given to passengers on the lines of Aud Even. At present, this proposal has not been approved.