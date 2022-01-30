Sinaloa.- Since the beginning of the vaccination day have been able to vaccinate more than 80 percent of people with at least one booster dose.

The delegate of Federal Programs in Sinaloa, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, commented that they have been working hard to continue with the days to vaccinate the largest number of people in the state.

Faced with some rumors that people under 40 years of age were being vaccinated with third doses, despite the fact that it was not their turn yet, he clarified the situation.

He explained that in this situation there could be some people vaccinated with third doses because they were vaccinated as health personnel or were vaccinated in another state or country and met the required time after having applied their second dose.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 30 on Covid-19

He mentioned that only those who have adequate time have received the third booster dose, since the other age ranges have to wait for the date to be announced.

“If they prove to us that their six days have passed since they were vaccinated, well, we are flexible with that.” He mentioned that currently the number of vaccines that have been applied to people from 50 to 59 years of age with third doses is greater than those from 40 to 49, this is due to the fact that the dates on which the second doses were applied to this age range are they applied more than 200 thousand doses.

Vaccines

He reported that next week they will be in the 18 municipalities, as well as in some unions applying third doses, already lagging behind with pending first and second doses.

He stated that they have been applied even to lagging people in which older adults are the ones who have been most pending. Since the vaccination days began, people have been left behind, so they are intensifying and reinforcing the dates.

He commented that the municipalities that have taken the longest to vaccinate are always the closest ones, but that they continue to invite citizens to come and get vaccinated.

One of the actions he stressed is that there are enough vaccines to serve the public. A clear example is the batch that arrived for the educational sector, since they were enough, even left over.

It should be mentioned that today is the last day that children under 14 years of age will be immunized with their first doses, as well as young people between 15 and 17 years of age with first and second doses. During this last week, around 8,000 daily vaccines were applied, for which he pointed out that they had had a week in a row with good citizen participation, to which he called for them to continue vaccinating.

The data

Vaccination

The authorities commented that they will be attending to the entire population, but that they must attend the sessions on the dates that they are told that they will be applying the vaccines.

Read more: Low demand for covid-19 tests in private laboratories in Culiacán

Reluctance

Although they have been intensifying the vaccination days there are still people who have not received at least one vaccine, the same people are the ones who are hospitalized.