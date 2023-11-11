Once again, two conservatory teachers are accused of inappropriate behavior. An accordion teacher in Tilburg is said to have groped four students in the past during something he called ‘the other lesson’. This is evident from research in a television program Pointer. In Utrecht, a saxophone teacher is said to have mentally broken his students through his teaching method. He is also said to have committed sexual misconduct. An investigation into the man is now underway.
