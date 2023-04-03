The conservative leader, Petteri Orpo, celebrates the electoral victory, this Sunday in Helsinki. Associated Press/LaPresse (APN)

The conservative National Coalition party has won the parliamentary elections this Sunday in Finland and its leader, Petteri Orpo, is the favorite to head the future government of the Nordic country. In very tight elections, with 99.7% of the vote counted, the conservatives have added 20.8%, ahead of a booming ultra-right, which obtains its best result (20% of the votes), but cannot the first position to which he aspired. Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) is relegated to third position, with 19.9% ​​of the vote.

Despite the fact that the Social Democrats achieve a better result than in 2019, the president’s options to remain in office are practically nil. The distribution of seats benefits the two right-wing parties; The National Coalition reaches 48 deputies, compared to the 46 achieved by the nationalist and anti-immigration party, and the 43 with which the formation led by Marin remains.

The National Coalition and the Finns Party could add their seats to unseat Marin, though they will need the support of at least one other parliamentary group. Orpo, 53, has shown himself during the campaign willing to “agree with all parliamentary groups.” His final victory against the far-right party places him in a privileged position for negotiations. Between 2015 and 2017, both the National Coalition and the Finns Party were part of a coalition Executive that ended up imploding due to differences between the leaders of both parties. Analysts do not completely rule out the possibility that the Conservatives and Social Democrats reach an agreement, although the friction during the campaign, and the abyss that separates them in economic matters, seriously complicate the negotiations. Marin has categorically ruled out in recent weeks any option to govern with the extreme right, whom he called “openly racist.”

Orpo, who in the last decade has been Minister of Agriculture, Interior and Finance, declared himself the winner of the elections shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. in mainland Spain). “This has been a great victory!” he declared in front of his supporters at the National Coalition headquarters in Helsinki. “The Finnish people are calling for a change and now I will start negotiations to form a new government,” he exulted. A few minutes later, the Social Democrat Marin admitted defeat by acknowledging that “the winners” of the meeting had been the National Coalition and the Finns Party. “My party has gained support and we have more representatives in Parliament, so I am very happy,” said the president.

Marin, 37, came to these elections with the intention of revalidating her position as prime minister. The leader, who maintains unparalleled levels of popularity in recent decades in the Nordic country, has governed just over three years after her predecessor, Antti Rinne, resigned to avoid a motion of no confidence. Marin has spent the last 40 months leading a five-party coalition. His options to remain in office were reduced a few weeks ago when the Center Party —whose strongholds are in rural areas— stated that it would not form part of a new Executive made up of the same five formations (Social Democrats, Centrists, Green League, Alianza de the Left and the Finnish Swedish People’s Party). Except for the SDP, the rest of the parties in the current government coalition have worsened their results compared to those of 2019. Most political analysts in the Nordic country consider it unlikely that Marin will be willing to lead the opposition for the next four years.

tight elections

The very tight elections have been held at a decisive moment for Finland. The country of 5.5 million inhabitants is on the verge of completing the historic turn that began almost a year ago, by abandoning its neutrality and applying for NATO membership, a process that has entered the final stretch after the recent approval in the parliaments of Hungary and Turkey, and which will be completed in the coming weeks. The electoral campaign, however, has not been focused on joining the Atlantic Alliance or on supporting the Government of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, but rather on economic issues, related to the rise in prices of basic products, the cost of the energy transition and high public debt.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the SDP narrowly won the National Coalition and the Finns Party. The three parties, which obtained in the previous elections between 17% and 18% of the votes, have improved their results this Sunday. The 200 seats of the Eduskunta (unicameral Parliament) are elected in 13 constituencies, in a proportional representation system in which the D’Hondt Law is applied, so the party that achieves the highest number of votes is not guaranteed its position as first parliamentary force.

The SDP arrived at the election day with some options to lead the next Finnish government thanks to the popularity of Marin, much higher than that of the party. Even so, the president, who in 2019 became the youngest head of government in the world at that time, raises a deep rejection in part of Finnish society. While most citizens consider her a strong leader who successfully managed the covid-19 pandemic and the NATO accession process after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, others believe that she is a politician with little experience and the main person responsible for the increase in Finnish public debt in recent years.

Sanna Marin, this Sunday when the result of the early vote was known, at the SDP headquarters in Helsinki. Emmi Korhonen (AP)

The National Coalition, which has led all the polls for more than two years, has defended during the campaign the need to carry out deep budget adjustments, at a time when inflation is skyrocketing and the Finnish economy points to a slight recession this anus. Orpo has accused Marin of being careless about public debt and lacking initiatives to boost economic growth. For her part, the Social Democrat declared during the campaign that the conservative leader wants to “take away from the poor to give more to the rich.”

The final stretch of the campaign has not been positive for the National Coalition, which has seen the enormous gap that distanced them from the ultra-right a year ago shrink rapidly. The Finns Party has obtained at least 17.5% of the vote in all parliamentary elections since 2011, but has never managed to come out on top. In recent months, the eurosceptic and anti-immigration formation, whose list head is for the first time a woman, Rikka Purra, 45, has escalated at a dizzying pace, with a successful campaign on social networks and by benefiting from the increase in the cost of the energy and cost of living linked to the war in Ukraine. The far-right party wants to put an end to “the harmful” immigration of non-EU citizens, advocates a long-term exit from the European Union and flatly rejects the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.

The leader of the Finns Party, Rikka Purra, this Sunday in Helsinki. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (AFP)

Two clear losers on election day have been the Center Party, which with 11.6% of support has obtained its worst result since 1917, and the Green League, which has added 6.9% of the ballots, almost five percentage points less than in 2019.

Negotiations for the future formation of the government are expected to be arduous and will probably last for weeks. A coalition of the two main forces of the right would need the support of the Center Party, with whom they already ruled between 2015 and 2017 with the centrist Juha Sipilä as prime minister. Another option that could allow the right-wing forces to reach the necessary 100 seats could be to reach an agreement with the Christian Democrats and with the Finnish Swedish People’s Party, although the differences in linguistic matters between the Finns Party and the formation that has its feuds in cities with a Swedish-speaking majority, make a negotiation between the two difficult.

More than 40% of voters exercised their right to vote early in the last days of March, a record figure in a country that introduced this possibility in 1970. Participation in these parliamentary elections was 71.9%, a percentage point less than in 2019.

