O Conservative People’s Party (PP) won this Sunday’s elections in Spain and, with 97% of the votes counted, obtained 136 seats, 47 more than those achieved in 2019, while the Socialist Party (PSOE) appears as the second political force, with 122, two more than in previous elections, although the result complicates the process of forming a government.

That’s because none of the right and left blocs has enough representatives at first to reach an absolute majority (176 seats) in the first round of an inaugural vote or even a simple majority in a second in which it would need more votes in favor than against.

The far-right party Vox lost 19 seats in these elections and will have 33 deputies in Congress, while the left-wing platform Sumar ranked fourth, with 31 seats, four less than those obtained by its predecessor, Unidas Podemos, in previous elections.

Among the pro-independence forces, the Catalans of the ERC suffered a strong setback, falling from 13 to seven seats, and those of the Junts per Catalunya lost one and were left with six, while the Basques of EH-Bildu overcame the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) for the first time, with six deputies against five of the latter.

The Bloco Nacionalista Galego (BNG) retains its only seat, while the Coalition of the Canary Islands won one, as did the Navarro regionalists of the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN), so the new Congress will be very fragmented with 11 different parties.

More than 37 million Spaniards were eligible to go to the polls in these elections, of which 2.3 million live abroad. Of voters residing in Spain, 1,639,179 could vote for the first time, having completed 18 years since the previous vote.

In these elections, the record for the largest vote by mail in the history of Spanish democracy was registered, with more than 2.47 million people opting for this form in the middle of the summer vacation period in the country.

General elections in Spain, which directly define the representatives of the Congress of Deputies (350) and the Senate (265), take place every four years, unless the head of government anticipates them, as happened on this occasion after the defeat of the PSOE in the regional elections in May. EFE