“Cretins, corruptazos, thieves” are some of the adjectives that for the third consecutive day a very upset President López Obrador foisted on those calling for a march to the Zócalo on Sunday to defend the integrity of the National Electoral Institute and oppose the counter-reform that in that field wants to impose the executive.

I do not know why the President is so angry, if it is because that day is his birthday and he will not be able to celebrate it in the Plaza de la Constitución or if it is because it is evident that he will not have the votes, neither in deputies nor in senators, to impose that reform that Furthermore, his party is not willing to negotiate. As happened with the budget and before with the failed energy reform, the federal executive wants its initiatives to be approved without moving a single comma.

As we have already said, there are many electoral issues that could be reviewed. I still think that none would be more important than having a second round, something that, except for the PAN, no one has proposed and that would really give the system a lot of stability. The cost of elections can also be reduced, both in organizational terms for the INE, through the reduction of its powers and responsibilities, simplifying our very complex electoral system, but above all what should be reduced is party financing, as well as the enormous amount of free radio and television time.

Progress could be made, the resources already exist, in electronic voting and perhaps also decentralize some functions that the INE performs today. It is not clear to me that it is beneficial to reduce the number of deputies and senators, especially if proportionality in representation is not respected. Yes, it would remove the overrepresentation, including the 8 percent governability clause, which is anachronisticanachronistic. Progress would also have to be made in the clear regulation of coalition governments (which would have to go hand in hand with the second round).

But the problem is that they do not want to advance in these reforms: the axis of the federal government continues to be the transformation of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal through mechanisms that would clearly give control of them to the ruling party and also do it a year and a half of the next elections. In reality, what the federal government wants is a change in the political structure of the country, not an electoral reform, because it puts in the same package everything from the integration of the congress to the mechanisms of representation. A reform of this type is not viable when you are in the last stretch of an administration and do it without broad consensus.

Because everything is also based on obvious fallacies: it is not true that ours, being expensive due to the impositions and locks that the parties have put in place, especially López Obrador when it was the opposition, are the most expensive elections in the world. It is not true that the elections in Mexico are fraudulent: we have had elections above all at the federal level, clean and that have allowed a very high alternation at the federal and local levels. Among the President’s accumulated grudges is the defeat in 2006, but in those elections he lost and has not been able to prove that there was fraud. López Obrador was one of the defenders of the electoral reform that was carried out during the Zedillo government, when he was president of the PRD, and the one in 2007 was basically made to cover his demands from 2006: that is where many of the locks arose. which dramatically increased the responsibilities and powers of the INE (then IFE), the resources for the parties and the cost of elections. There also increased the number of deputies and senators.

Everything can be improved, but I am convinced that the INE must be protected and preserved, and in this sense the march next Sunday is not only useful but also important to avoid this democratic setback.

conservatives and liberals

The presidential rancor against anyone who is not unconditional of his personal convictions is surprising. The distance between President López Obrador and Enrique Krauze or Héctor Aguilar Camín is understandable and old, but that should not be a reason to ignore the talents of one or the other, recognized inside and outside of Mexico. That the President has decided to lash out at a lifelong leftist, whom he now calls a conservative theoretician, like Roger Bartra, is incomprehensible: Bartra was already a benchmark for the left in this country when López Obrador was president of the PRI in Tabasco and composed the anthem of the tricolor. Juan Villoro is one of our great chroniclers and writers, I don’t see why the hell he would have to agree with the President to endorse that category.

Today, defending dictatorships like the Cuban one, regimes like Maduro’s in Venezuela or Daniel Ortega’s in Nicaragua, is being conservative, agreeing with conservative Trump, as much as trying to ingratiate himself with Putin and not clearly condemning the invasion of Ukraine. autonomous or plural, return to nationalism and not assume globalization, being intolerant is being conservative.

In the long list of characters repudiated by the president, there are some who are indeed from the right, but none receive his hostility as much as those who identify themselves as liberals or social democrats, inside or outside of Mexico. That is another deeply conservative trait.