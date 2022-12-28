Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He assured that the conservatives in Mexico have no future, so he hopes that during 2023, come out stronger against your government,

In the morning conference, AMLO called on his supporters to be patient in the face of the attacks, because the opposition does not have a candidate prepared for the 2024 electionsin comparison are their movement.

“In the political sphere, the conservatives are going to radicalize, they are going to push harder. But you have to have patience, presence, and that presence gives, well, being informed. But they do not have compelling reasons, they do not have moral authority, of Anyway, here they come,” he commented in a morning conference.

“In any case, we are going to try to convince them not to deceive them. For example, that the big businessmen do not exploit them because there is no future for the conservatism in Mexico, as Juárez said: the triumph of reaction is morally impossible. How are they going to do it? They do not have leaders, they do not have people with experience in the public sector. We have already said it, it is not easy to govern. Most of them have not held government positions, most have been legislators, they have no experience,” he said.

AMLO He reiterated that the people are happy with the Fourth Transformation and predicted good prospects for the future and the end of his six-year term.

“In the economic part we have to take care that inflation does not get out of control, although we are preparing ourselves and taking measures, in any case that is a yellow light because that affects a lot,” he said.

“I am no longer just thinking about how to finish, but how to give the next government slack, not like Salinas left Zedillo. I can tell you in advance that we did a debt restructuring so that whoever arrives pays half of what we paid. That in on the 25th do not have financial pressures, we are acting responsibly, and we have resolved it during the six-year term”.