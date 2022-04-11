EAlfonso Fernández Mañueco promised on Monday before the vote that there would be a coalition “without complexes” that would work together “like a team”. No conservative politician in Spain has gone as far as the designated regional president of Castile-Léon. Only thanks to the right-wing populists from Vox can he remain at the top of the largest autonomous region after the election. To this end, Mañueco is ready to enter into the first coalition in Spain between the conservative People’s Party (PP) and Vox. The vote of confidence in the alliance, which represents a political turning point for the country, was scheduled for Monday in the regional parliament in Valladolid. So far, Vox’s PP has at best been tolerated, but has never accepted its right-wing rivals into a government.

Mañueco tries to give the impression that there is nothing special about it. “I’m proud of the program with Vox: it’s neither macho, nor homophobic, nor racist, nor radical,” he said in an interview with the newspaper “El Mundo” over the weekend. In fact, Vox has long since put the PP on the defensive in Castile-Leon, where Mañueco brought forward the elections in hopes of an outright majority. But he underestimated Vox. Instead of having one MP, the right-wing populists entered parliament in Valladolid at the age of 13 and became the third strongest force – just like they are in the national parliament.