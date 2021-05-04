Scottish Conservatives and Labor encourage potential other party voters to vote for them in the closing hours of the election campaign. In these appeals they present themselves as the only party that can avoid a majority of the Scottish National (SNP). Also underlying the dispute between the two forces competing for the British Government to be the most powerful in troubled Scotland.

Former Labor Finance Minister and spokesman for the ‘no’ campaign in the 2014 independence referendum, Alistair Darling, has urged conservative voters to vote for his party, because “we share the same goals.” Thus, in the name of rejecting a new consultation, he blurs the differences between two opposing ideologies in the British two-party system for 75 years.

Political analysts claim that the weakness of Scottish unionism is precisely that they aspire to capitalize on opposition to independence while differing on everything else. But the divergences have been blurred in recent months by ‘Brexit’, the pandemic and the response of governments to the economic crisis.

Scottish Conservatives now have the backing of the majority of Scottish voters for the European Union march. Despite the fact that its then leader, Ruth Davidson, was a rival of Boris Johnson in the great debate between supporters of the ‘in’ and the ‘out’ in the 2016 European referendum. Also its current leader, Douglas Ross, voted for permanence .

But the ‘Brexit’ has already been consummated. Pro-European Conservatives and Labor rule out opening a battle to reverse it. The ravages of the pandemic have led the governments of developed countries to abandon austerity and unload huge monetary and fiscal stimuli, which only a small minority criticize. The games today are perhaps more alike than they have ever been.

Blocks



In these circumstances, the popularity of the leaders is even more important. Nicola Sturgeon has a huge advantage over the others. Ross was sent by Johnson from his seat in Westminster to lead the Scottish party without having a seat in its Parliament. Rivals call him ‘the lineman’ because he is a football linesman. His career has traits of that occupation, hard work but little prone to shine.

Like its Conservative rivals, Labor has had a carousel of leaders in recent years. They have now been entrusted to Anas Sarwar, a Glasgow dentist. His father, Mohamed, a millionaire merchant, was Scotland’s first Muslim MP, but his choice as a candidate was investigated by the party and his appointment as lord was vetoed by the Treasury. He is now the governor of the Punjab, in his native Pakistan.

Sarwar is praised for his composure in the leaders’ debates or for reproaching Ross childishness for stating that he will not collaborate with the SNP in governing Scotland. There are no charismatic figures who challenge the hegemony of the SNP and the social polarization around a new referendum and independence have created two electoral blocks that seem compact.

The Conservatives dominated the Scottish electoral map in the first half of the 20th century and Labor hegemony from 1959 founded their ability to form national governments. The 1997 ‘devolution’ crushed the ‘Tories’, initially opposed to autonomy, and the rise of the Scottish National Party (SNP) from 2007 swept Labor from their fiefdoms.