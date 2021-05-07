The Conservative Party has won the seat of the City of Hartlepool in the Parliament of London, which Labor held, with one exception, since 1945. It is a confirmation of the movement towards the Conservatives of the population of deindustrialized cities in the north of England, which He has already expressed himself in his support for ‘Brexit’.

Jill Mortimer, a farmer and councilor in Thirsk, a city close to the constituency that has elected her as deputy, has doubled the number of votes obtained by her rival, the doctor Paul Williams, who practices in Stockton, in the same county. “People have had enough” of Labor, Mortimer said after his election.

The vote was the consequence of the resignation of the Labor MP elected in 2019 after being accused of sexual harassment. There was already a marked decrease in the left vote then, because the then existing Brexit Party won more than a quarter of the ballots. This time the Conservatives have welcomed those voters and Labor have lost half of their votes, with a 25% drop in turnout.

There are “technical” issues for the Labor defeat – the coincidence with the ‘super-mayor’ elections of the county, Valle del Tees, held by a very popular conservative, that Williams was an active defender of permanence in the European Union, .. .- But the party led by Keir Starmer had the objective of recovering this type of northern regions, lost in large numbers in 2019.

Labor has lost contact with its working class rank and file, says one critic. A comical incident in a Hartlepool election campaign by Peter Mandelson, architect of ‘New Labor’, would illustrate the problem. One of his companions, an American, looked at the counter of a cafe where they had entered to eat something and ordered the “guacamole mousse”; but it was “mushy peas,” a large, nuclear-thick pea paste, common in the most barbarous side dishes of the British diet.

But the cosmopolitan Mandelson was elected in successive elections until his march to the European Commission and those northern populations are responding to the decline of their cities, among other reasons due to the austerity of the last decade, abandoning Labor and electing conservative candidates who stimulate aspiration values. Mandelson blamed the loss at Hartlepool on the success of the vaccination program and the legacy of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Momentum, a ‘Corbynist’ faction of the Labor Party, has already claimed that Starmer’s moderation strategy ‘has completely failed’. The supporters of the current leader believe that the elections have come too soon and say that he will accelerate his reforms. Labor is divided against an existential challenge. They have lost the Scottish votes that previously supported their governments and are now losing their strongholds in England.