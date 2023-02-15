One of the few governments in South America that is not in the hands of the left, the administration of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador is perhaps undergoing its moment of greatest pressure since the conservative politician came to the presidency (he has been in power since May 2021), with defeats at the polls, the departure of key allies and an investigation into the opposition-controlled legislature, which last year almost got him impeached.

On the 5th, the Ecuadorian population rejected in a referendum a series of proposals made by the government, such as allowing the extradition of Ecuadorians wanted for organized crime, reducing the number of members of the National Assembly and withdrawing the power of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council. (CPCCS) to appoint authorities such as the attorney general and the controller.

A few days later, the then Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménez (who had been one of the supporters of the referendum), and the councilor Aparicio Caicedo resigned as a result of the defeat. Jiménez stated that “it is not easy to lead a country where political opponents are always on the prowl to carry out a coup d’état”.

In an interview with the Infobae website, former Presidential Communications Secretary Leonardo Laso had blamed Caicedo for the setback in the referendum. He stated that he had warned the councilor about the “high risk” of holding the consultation on the same day as the local elections. “A consultation is always a referendum on the current management and, with such low approval, there was a great risk of ‘not’ winning”, he pointed out.

The local elections mentioned by Laso represented another victory for opponents of the current Ecuadorian president. The Citizen Revolution party, led by former leftist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), won the mayoral races in Quito and Guayaquil, the country’s two largest cities. Correa, who has an eight-year prison sentence issued by Ecuadorian justice for the crime of bribery, was granted asylum in Belgium last year.

Speaking to El País, political consultant Wendy Reyes said that Lasso’s popularity is down due to problems in the areas of security, economy and health. Ecuador is experiencing a dispute between criminal groups that has led to massive massacres in prisons – analysts point to the actions of Venezuelan and Colombian groups in destabilizing the country.

“What was discussed in these elections is how to rescue local leadership, in the absence of national leadership,” said Reyes. In a recent survey by the Foundation for Citizenship and Development, nine out of ten Ecuadorians said they had no confidence in the national government.

To add to the tension, a commission of the National Assembly that investigates alleged cases of corruption in public companies should present its report by the end of next week. One of those investigated is Danilo Carrera, brother-in-law of Guillermo Lasso.

Gruber Zambrano, government leader in the house, said the investigation was purely political. “[O relatório final] it has already been written, it has already been said that this commission will report negatively to the president. What they [oposição] what they want is his impeachment and destabilize democracy in the country”, he accused.

In June 2022, Lasso was the target of major protests and an impeachment process called by parliamentarians allied with Correa and linked to indigenous movements did not go ahead because there were only 12 votes left. (With information from the EFE Agency)