Conservative economist Santiago Peña took office this Tuesday (15) as the new president of Paraguay for the period 2023-2028, replacing his co-religionist Mario Abdo Benítez.

Around 8:47 am (local time, 9:47 am Brasília time), the new ruler was sworn in after taking the oath before the president of Congress, Silvio Ovelar.

Before the ceremony, the vice president, Pedro Alliana, was sworn in on the esplanade of the Palacio de los López, the seat of government of the Republic of Paraguay.

Among the guests at the ceremony are Latin American leaders such as President Lula, Argentine Alberto Fernández, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, from Uruguay and Luis Arce, from Bolivia, as well as King Felipe VI of Spain and the Vice President of Taiwan. .

presidential speech

In his inaugural speech, Peña declared that Paraguay has the capacity to play a strategic role in a context marked by geopolitical tensions related to access to water, food security and energy sufficiency.

In addition, the new ruler assured that his country is determined to “abandon the image of an island surrounded by land”, as described by the Paraguayan writer Augusto Roa Bastos, and anticipated that it will seek to become the “center of South American integration”.

In this sense, he pointed out that one of his main strategic objectives was “to contribute to improving the functioning of Mercosur”.

“We are aware of the progress made on the path of integration, but we cannot be satisfied and we must move forward with courage and determination,” he added.

war in ukraine

The new president of Paraguay also recalled the situation in Ukraine during his speech and urged all parties involved in the conflict to “immediately stop military actions to avoid further casualties and damage”.

“We maintain economic, cultural and historical ties with the Russian people, but we cannot remain indifferent to the military aggression suffered by the Ukrainian people, with terrible consequences for human development,” said Peña at the Palacio de los López, seat of the Paraguayan government.

In this sense, he commented that Ukraine is suffering “the same fate that Paraguay suffered during the Great War” or the Triple Alliance (1864-1870), in which it faced a coalition formed by Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

“We were invaded by major powers and as a result we lost 60% of our territory and 90% of the male population. This conflict left serious consequences until today. 153 years after the end of the war, we continue our recovery process”, he highlighted.

Likewise, the new Paraguayan president emphasized that he believes in dialogue and not in force as a mechanism to resolve any controversy.

“We support the peace initiatives promoted both by Brazil, a sister country and strategic ally, and by Pope Francis, who we were proud to receive in 2015 and whose moving presence still inspires all Paraguayans today”, he concluded. (With information from the EFE Agency)