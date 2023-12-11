British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a high-risk week for his mandate, with his statement this Monday in the investigation into covid and the threat of conservative rebellion for his project to send irregular immigrants to Rwanda.

Sunak, who was finance minister at the time of the pandemic, He was criticized for making decisions with the aim of saving the country's economy, which would have helped spread the virus. according to his critics.

(Also read: David Cameron's return to British politics, Sunak's risky move).

“Human lives are more important than money,” Sunak heard from a protester upon arriving this Monday at Dorland House, the government building in west London where he was due to testify.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

A few days after Boris Johnson, prime minister at the time of the pandemic, apologized to the victims, admitting that he should have realized the seriousness of the situation “much earlier”Sunak tried this Monday to relativize his role in the health crisis.

'Economic impact'

The former Minister of Finance, after beginning his statement by stating that “I am deeply sorry” for the human losses, denied any “clash between public health and the economy.”

“There were many socioeconomic repercussions, repercussions on education, on mental health, on the judicial system, as well as purely economic repercussions,” he said, defending that it was important for the authorities to examine all of them.

“I considered that my role as head of the Economy was to ensure that the prime minister had the best possible advice.” and an analysis of information relating to the financial impact or consequences of some of the decisions he had to make,” Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak, who has been prime minister for a year, had to respond to his responsibility in the measures taken in the summer of 2020 to encourage the population to go to restaurants.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

One of those initiatives, called “Eat out to help out” for restaurants, was criticized by scientists advising the government.



Experts told the investigative commission that this measure helped the second wave of the epidemic at the end of 2020 to be broader. One of the scientists, Angela McLean, dubbed Rishi Sunak “Doctor Death” in a WhatsApp conversation with a colleague.



(Keep reading: British Supreme Court knocks down government plan to expel irregular migrants to Rwanda).

The pandemic caused more than 230,000 deaths in the United Kingdom and the commission is investigating the government's political management of the time during the virus outbreak.

The work of the independent commission of inquiry, chaired by former judge Heather Hallett, could last until 2026. Rishi Sunak's statement in the Covid investigation coincides with the day in which his authority is questioned within the Conservative Party.

Social organizations oppose the measure proposed by Boris Johnson's government.

The hardest wing of the Tories considers his new plan to send irregular migrants to Rwanda too softa project that will be voted on Tuesday in Parliament.

Conservative rebellion

Different factions of his party met this Monday to decide whether or not their deputies will support the plan that must be voted on Tuesday in Parliament. third version of a project launched by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and blocked by the courts.

After the British Supreme Court declared it illegal in November, expressing concern for the safety of deported migrants, this new plan should allow Rwanda to be included as a “safe country.”

But members of the hard wing of the conservatives, led by former Interior Minister Suella Braverman, could vote against this project.

These MPs believe that the United Kingdom should withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights and other treatiesto prevent future legal appeals from being successful.

(We recommend: This was Charles III's first 'Speech of the King' before the British Parliament).

The rebellion of 28 conservative deputies could lead to the rejection of this project.

Robert Jenrick, Minister for Immigration, who was supposed to present this text to Parliament, resigned on Wednesday, considering that the plan did not go “far enough”. Braverman, sacked by Rishi Sunak last month, said the new version is “doomed to fail”.

AFP