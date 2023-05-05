Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party looks almost certain to lose many seats in Britain’s by-elections. This is evident from the provisional results on Friday, which include, among other things the BBC reports. The UK’s best-known pollster, according to Reuters news agency, predicts that the Conservatives could lose a total of about 1,000 seats – a figure that corresponds to the worst-case scenario that the governing party had previously outlined.

The British went to the polls to elect 230 councilors and four mayors. In total there are more than eight thousand seats to be allocated. Less than half of all results were received on Friday afternoon. At that time the Conservative party had already lost more than 250 seats. The workers’ party is currently on the biggest win, and the Liberal Democrat party also seems to be doing well.

These elections are the first major measure of Sunak’s popularity since he became prime minister. And perhaps the last until the new parliamentary elections, which will probably take place next year. British voters now seem to be taking Sunak’s party to account for the political scandals of his predecessors and the deteriorating economic situation in the country, although it is not uncommon for governing parties to lose in by-elections.

There was no vote in London, Scotland and Wales on Thursday. The local elections in Northern Ireland take place in two weeks.