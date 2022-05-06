Preliminary results from the UK regional elections show that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has lost seats across the country. Voters from England, Wales and Scotland went out to vote last Thursday (May 5, 2022) to choose representatives for city councils. In Northern Ireland, the election defines the regional parliament.

The Conservative Party lost 3 symbolic seats to the opposition Labor Party. They are: Westminster, which had been under Conservative control since 1964; Wandsworth, since 1978; and Barnet, where Labor won for the first time.

Outside London, the Labor Party’s victories were modest. In East Yorkshire, the legend lost Hull City Council.

The elections were held at a time of crisis in the cost of living for Britons. The UK is experiencing a record high in electricity bills. In April, the energy cap rose by 54% to accommodate soaring increases in oil and gas, whose prices soared after the start of the war in Ukraine.

The country also experiences the highest inflation in 30 years. In March, the index reached 7%. The UK Central Bank has already warned of the risk of recession. Despite this, the institution raised the interest rate to 1% last Thursday (May 5, 2022).

Election results also reflect the impacts of the scandal “partygate”, involving the British Prime Minister. Johnson was fined for attending parties in Downing Street – the prime minister’s official residence – during the lockdowns during the pandemic.

Vote counting is underway in Scotland. The final results should be released on the night of this Friday (6.May.2022) or on Saturday (7.May.2022), in the morning.