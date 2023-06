How did you feel about the content of this article?

Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the inauguration ceremony as Prime Minister of Greece, which took place this Monday (26) | Photo: EFE/EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as Prime Minister of Greece on Monday. On Sunday (25), his party, New Democracy (ND), won an absolute majority of parliamentary seats in the legislative elections.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Greek Presidency in front of the Head of State, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and Archbishop Jerome II of Athens, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church. A few hours earlier, Mitsotakis had been tasked by Sakellaropoulou to form a new government.

New Democracy won the elections this Sunday with 40.5% of the votes and obtained, by virtue of a seat bonus to the most voted party, 158 of the 300 seats in the Greek Parliament, thus achieving an absolute majority. That way, Mitsotakis’ party will be able to govern alone again, as it has done for the past four years.

In second place in the elections was the opposition and leftist Syriza, the party of former head of government Alexis Tsipras, with a disappointing result: only 17.8% of the votes and 48 seats.

“Citizens have given us a strong mandate to move faster on the path of big change,” Mitsotakis said on Sunday after confirming his landslide victory.

Even today, the composition of the new cabinet headed by the conservative politician will be announced, whose members will be sworn in to their respective positions on Tuesday (27).