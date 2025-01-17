Three magistrates from the conservative wing of the Constitutional Court (TC) have explained in a dissenting vote that they see the right of José María Macías to exercise his position as magistrate of the Court of Guarantees as a result of the decision of the progressive majority of the Plenary to remove him. of the deliberations on the Amnesty Law, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the private vote, to which he has had access Europa Pressshow their disagreement with the decision adopted this week to remove the magistrate – also from the conservative bloc – from the debate on the question of unconstitutionality raised by the Supreme Court on the amnesty law due to his participation in two reports of the General Council of the Judiciary. (CGPJ) when he was a member of the organ.

Judges César Tolosa, Enrique Arnaldo and Concepción Espejel consider that the request of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, to remove Macías was “improperly admitted for processing” -since it should have been inadmissible as untimely- and “should have been discarded.” “because, in his opinion, there was no cause for recusal.

Within the framework of the dissenting vote, the signatories denounce that after opening a separate piece to study the recusal of José María Macías, the proceedings were transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, something they see as “undue and unjustified.”

Privileged treatment to the Prosecutor’s Office

“He privileged treatment given to the prosecutor so that he could reply to the accused’s allegations, without giving the possibility of a rejoinder, has diminished the constitutionally determined guarantees that it has in the recusal file,” they point out.

In his opinion, the actions of the progressive majority have caused Macías to be “defenseless.” “The lack of defense produced abounds in the fact that the Constitutional Court has not ruled on the possibility that a challenged person can file an appeal against the order that, curtailing his fundamental right, definitively removes him from the knowledge of a matter,” they add.

The dissidents emphasize that in the TC there are “four former members of the CGPJ” and maintain that “removing such magistrates against their will for having issued legal opinions within the framework of the advisory functions attributed to said constitutional body affects the guarantee of independence with which the function of member of the Council must be performed and can produce a discouraging effect in the exercise of the important advisory functions that said body is called upon to perform.

Tolosa, Arnaldo and Espejel assure that with the decision on Macías the Constitutional Court departs from its doctrine. “It is not possible to remove a magistrate from his task for the mere fact of having an advance legal opinion on the matters to be resolved,” they recall.

On this point, they emphasize that the TC itself has established that “the democratic legitimation of the judges of the Constitutional Court lies in their ideological and legal plurality, derived from their appointment by democratically legitimized powers of the State and their professional career as jurists of recognized competence with more than fifteen years of professional practice”.