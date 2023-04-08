Washington, United States.- A federal judge awarded another c on Fridayresounding victory for opponents of abortion in the United Statesby withdrawing marketing approval for the abortion pill mifepristone, approved more than two decades ago and used by hundreds of thousands of Americans each year.

Ten months after the historic ruling of the Supreme Court that gave each state in the country the freedom to decide on abortion in its territory, the magistrate Matthew Kacsmaryk, known for his conservative stanceissued from the state of Texas (south) a decision that is supposed to apply throughout the country.

One of his colleagues in Washington state, however, considered that the marketing authorization for the mifepristone (UK 486) you will not be able to retire in at least 12 Democratic states.

Therefore, it will correspond to the Supreme Courtwhose composition was reformulated by former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) during his term and with a conservative majority, clarify the situation.

The judge’s ruling kacsmaryk will not take effect immediately because it gave the government time to appeal, something the Justice Department He already announced this Friday what he will do.

Reactions to the decision did not take long

“my administration will fight this decision“, anticipated the president Joe Biden in a statement released by the White House.

If this ruling is upheld, each regulated drug will be vulnerable to “these kinds of ideological and political attacks,” added the Democratic president.

Before, the attorney general and secretary of Justice, merrick garlandhad stated in a statement that the government of Biden “is totally disagree with the decision” of the court, and that the ruling “contravenes the expert opinion of the FDA (the federal agency that decides on medicines, ndlr), dictated more than two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective”.

For the US Vice President, Kamala Harristhis “unprecedented decision today threatens the rights of women in the country to make decisions about their health and their ability to access the medicines prescribed by their doctors.”

In a 67-page file, the Texan judge validated most of the arguments in the complaint filed in November by a coalition of doctors and anti-abortion organizations against the FDA (Federal Food and Drug Agency).

kacsmarykwho is handling the case in federal court in Amarillo, Texaswas named by donald trump and ratified by the Senate in 2019. He is a conservative Christian with a personal history of opposing abortion.

The magistrate took into account studies on the risks attributed to this abortion pill, which are considered insignificant by most of the scientific community. He also accuses the FDA of not following its procedures to pursue a political objective.

“There is evidence indicating that the FDA faced intense political pressure to waive its security precautions in order to further the political goal of expanding access to abortion,” she said. kacsmarykwho was a lawyer for a Christian organization before being appointed as a federal judge by Donald Trump.

“Dangerous precedent”

For Alexis McGill-Johnsonpresident of the influential organization of Family planning Planned Parenthood, which runs many abortion clinics across the country, this is a decision.”deeply damaging“.

“We should all be outraged that a judge can unilaterally reject medical evidence“to contradict the FDAhe added, stressing that this decision could have consequences “far beyond abortion.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumercriticized “an activist judge who act outside the law and feel a dangerous precedent”.

On his side, the group opposed to abortion SBA Prolife Americafor whom this pill puts the health of those who take it at risk, praised the decision, which he considered “a victory for health and the safety of women and girls.

Your Director of Political Affairs, Katie Glennsaid he hoped that “the dangerous disregard for the lives of women shown for two decades by the FDA“.

But even if the courts finally decided to suspend the authorization of the FDAit would probably be several months before their decision is implemented.

According to health law experts, the drug regulator must follow a strict procedure before withdrawing authorization of a product.

Women and doctors could also turn to a second pill, misoprostol, the use of which is now combined with mifepristone for greater efficacy and less pain.

“We will not allow this unfair decision prevent access to abortion pills”, which can be sent by “alternative routes”, has already indicated Elisa Wells, founder of the organization Red Plan C.

Part of a two-drug treatment used for abortion, mifepristone can be used in the United States during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

It has a long safety record and the FDA estimates that 5.6 million Americans have used it to terminate pregnancies since it was approved in 2000.