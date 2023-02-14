Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

In India, conservative forces are protesting against Valentine’s Day. © Twitter/ashoswai

Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world, but not everyone loves it. In India there are now tangible protests against the Day of Lovers.

New Delhi / Munich – February 14th is celebrated in Germany by many people in romantic relationships – but not everyone in the world is happy with this date. Not only many singles are likely to sigh on the occasion of Couple Day, even more: In India, some conservative Hindus have demonstrated against Valentine’s Day in several places. They argued the day was anti-Indian culture and called for a boycott, India Today reported on Tuesday. On the “Day of Lovers” many Indian couples now give each other chocolate, roses or other gifts, just like in western countries.

The protest is viewed critically in Europe: Indian-born Ashok Swain, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Sweden’s Uppsala University, tweeted: “Hindu racists in MP, India, prepare their sticks to beat up those who dare to celebrate Valentine’s Day to celebrate! Hug the cow but no human?”

India: First ‘Cow Hug Day’, now protest against Valentine’s Day

He alludes to another controversy: Shortly before that, the Indian Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Industry triggered a controversy about February 14th. It had declared the day “Cow Hug Day” and called on people to hug a cow. The reason given by the ministry for the call was that Indian culture was in danger in the face of Western influence. So the focus on the cow as a symbol is obvious: the cow, which is considered sacred in the Hindu country, is important for Indian culture and the rural economy.

You can see cows everywhere in India – even on the streets in the cities. Killing them is illegal in several states. But hugging cows is not easy because of their horns – and several media made fun of the ministry’s proposal. A journalist from the television station NDTV, for example, tried several times to hug cows in front of the camera – without success. Shortly thereafter, the ministry withdrew the idea of ​​”Cow Hug Day.” It remains to be seen whether the protest against Valentine’s Day will be as sluggish as “Cow Hug Day”. (cgsc with dpa)

