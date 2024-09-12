The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF International), a conservative group created in the US by lawyers who defend freedom of expression and religion, published an open letter about the crisis of freedom of expression in Brazil.

In the document, the ADF asks the Brazilian government, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to cancel the court decision that banned the social network X from the country, allowing “the free flow of information and respecting the rights of its citizens to express their opinions without fear of reprisals.”

In the letter, addressed to members of the Brazilian Senate and Chamber of Deputies, the group condemned the recent attack on freedom of expression in Brazil. “We have witnessed increasing threats to this fundamental right around the world over the past year,” ADF wrote on its website.

According to them, the closure of the social network X in Brazil, ordered by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, represents a “dangerous escalation of this worrying trend of global censorship of freedom of expression”.

In the view of ADFwhat is happening in the country is the result of “judicial activism” that punishes Brazilian citizens who are users of social networks, with a focus on X, the target of Moraes’ decision. “This act of judicial activism stifles freedom of expression and violates the Brazilian Constitution itself, which prohibits ‘any and all censorship of a political, ideological and artistic nature’.”

Supporters of the letter also point out that the ruling against X also goes beyond the rights under international agreements such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

“This situation extends far beyond Brazil, providing a striking example of a growing trend of censorship by government authorities, who are becoming increasingly aggressive in suppressing speech they deem objectionable,” the ADF noted.

Earlier this month, lawyers from the international section of the Alliance in Defense of Freedom sent a letter to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) asking it to intervene in Brazil regarding the blocking of X.

The social network, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, closed its doors in Brazil after the ban ordered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes on August 30.

The court decision was justified by the failure to comply with a subpoena from Moraes made in a message on X itself, days before.

The judge pointed out in the decision that, in addition to the repeated failure to comply with court orders, the social media platform “did not submit to the Brazilian legal system and Judiciary”, trying to transform the country into a “lawless land” through social media.