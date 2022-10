| Photo: EFE

Conservative leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, was sworn in on Saturday as the country’s new prime minister, thus becoming the first woman to hold that position in history, in an official ceremony before the head of state. Italian, Sergio Mattarella.

“I swear to be faithful to the Republic, to faithfully comply with the Constitution and the laws, and to exercise my mandate and functions in the exclusive interest of the nation”, Meloni pronounced before Mattarella in the Hall of Feasts of the Quirinal Palace, in Rome.

Then Meloni signed the decree of his appointment and led the inauguration of his 24 ministers. The first to assume their new positions were its two vice-presidents, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, respective exponents of the right-wing parties Liga and Força Italia, the other two parties in the coalition that won the September 25 elections.

In Meloni’s government, Salvini will also occupy the portfolio of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, while Tajani will be responsible for Foreign Affairs.

The oath was attended by all the ministers and, as required by protocol, the undersecretary of the presidency of the government, Alfredo Mantovano, was absent, one of the most influential positions in the cabinet and who will take office during the first Council of Ministers this Sunday.

The ceremony was also attended by family members of the members of the new government and in the front row were Meloni’s companion, journalist Andrea Giambruno, and his daughter, Ginevra, five years old.

Meloni’s government is divided between the three parties of the right-wing coalition that won the September 25 general elections: eight ministers from the Brothers of Italy, four from Salvini’s League and five from Silvio Berlusconi’s Força Italia, in addition to nine technicians.

This Sunday, the transfer of powers will take place with the outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghi, and Meloni will chair the Council of Ministers for the first time.

Then it will be the moment of the inauguration of the Executive in the two seats of Parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, a mere formalism, since the right has an absolute majority.