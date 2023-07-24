Dhe conservative People’s Party (PP) won the Spanish parliamentary elections, but the formation of a government in Madrid was extremely difficult on Sunday. After counting around 90 percent of the votes, the party led by lead candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo was able to count on 136 of the 350 seats in parliament. The socialist PSOE party of the incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had 122 seats.

The question of which camp will ultimately have more votes to form a government seems completely open; a hanging game is considered not unlikely. Extrapolations were not available; only the complete counting of the votes will provide information about the size of the two camps.

Early forecasts had wrongly given the Conservatives a clear lead of around 30 seats. The opinion research institutes GAD3 and Sigma Dos only partially collected the figures for this on election day. As the evening wore on, it seemed increasingly unlikely that Vox’s right-wing populists would get enough votes to give Feijóo a majority in the prime ministerial election. Vox suffered significant losses compared to 2019. The party went head-to-head with the left-wing alliance Sumar for third place.

The right-wing populists had hoped to play a decisive role in the formation of the next government, despite losses, and possibly even demand ministerial posts. According to his own statements in the national parliament, PP leader Feijóo, who has only been in office for a good year, does not want a coalition with Vox, and if possible no toleration by the right-wing populists. However, his PP no longer has any political reservations: PP and Vox have already formed government alliances in more than a hundred town halls and three regional governments.







Pedro Sánchez and the new left-wing alliance “Sumar” had campaigned with fear of Vox. After the heavy defeat of the left-wing parties in the local and regional elections, the head of government, who had been in office since 2018, brought the parliamentary elections forward by six months. Apparently in vain he wanted to get his left-wing minority government off the defensive.

The first figures indicate that Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz’s Sumar coalition performed disappointingly and could receive fewer mandates than previous coalition partner Unidas Podemos. Whether Sánchez could still find it easier to find a majority in parliament for another term was initially not foreseeable late on Sunday evening.

Despite the holiday season and temperatures of up to 40 degrees, more than half of the voters had cast their votes by 6 p.m. A good 2.4 million Spaniards cast their votes by post, which was a new record for the country. For Spain, it was the fifth parliamentary election since 2015. Since then, only minority governments have ruled there.