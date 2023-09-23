Lachlan Murdoch, 52, will become sole chairman of News Corp in November, once the annual general meeting is held. BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)

The mansion is known as Chartwell. The imposing residence with 18 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a wine cellar with space for 12,000 bottles, it occupies four hectares of the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood, an ultra-rich area northwest of Los Angeles. The purchase of the building in 2019, for nearly $150 million, broke records among real estate transactions in the city. The opulent Versailles-inspired building changed hands between media moguls. It was owned by Jerry Perenchio, who was president of Univision, and passed into the hands of Lachlan Murdoch, who will receive the throne of the conservative media empire News Corp from his father, Rupert Murdoch, in November.

Chartwell has a special nod for American conservatives. Within his land is the house that Republican President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy had in Bel-Air. The mansion is one of the centers of News Corp’s power. Australian journalist Penny Manning, author of the unauthorized biography of Lachlan, The successor, states that the businessman summoned the company’s most important executives to his mansion in February of last year. The meeting was a kind of summit to determine the digital strategy that the huge group based in the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom would take regarding Network 3.0. Manning says the meeting was a clear sign that Lachlan was ready to take the reins of the company of which he is now co-chairman and which he will inherit to run alone once the Annual General Meeting passes.

Lachlan, 52, is the third child of Rupert Murdoch’s six. He is the second that the tycoon had with his second wife, the Scottish journalist Anna Murdoch Mann. She split from the press mogul in 1999. Although he was born in London, he was raised in New York alongside his older sister, Elisabeth, and his younger brother, James. He studied Philosophy at Princeton, but very soon began the path that heirs must follow to gain control of a family business. Lachlan worked at several of the group’s newspapers, especially in the United Kingdom and Australia, a country where he spent a decade and which he still uses as his base of operations. His brothers, on the other hand, focused on the audiovisual part of the corporation, which also includes the Harper Collins publishing house. He joined the Board of Directors of News Corp in 1996.

In 2002, at the age of 30, he joined the Board of Fox, the group’s main television channel. His father then highlighted his son’s “intellect and energy.” This, however, had a gesture of rebellion when he left News Corp in 2005. The departure was due to differences with his father, who favored Roger Ailes, the controversial executive who started Fox News and made the conservative approach have its place. impact on American culture. Outside of the family business, Lachlan created an investment fund in Australia with which he did several businesses in the sector. Among these, Nova Entertainment, a chain of local radio stations and television channel 10.

Fight for succession

It was during those years that the temperature of the battle for a succession was raised that all viewers of Succession, the successful HBO series, have wanted to compare it with the story of the Murdochs. With Lachlan looking for luck in his business, the focus was on his brother James, who ran the Sky satellite channel in England and India. James also oversaw Fox’s international business for more than 20 years, although his political vision was more aligned with progressive causes. In fact, he came to publicly show disagreements with the editorial policy of the home news, especially after the 2020 elections, when the network’s journalists insisted on electoral fraud without having evidence of it.

Lachlan returned to the company in 2014 at the request of his father. He then moved with his wife, model Sarah Murdoch, to Los Angeles, to be halfway between Sydney and New York, where the company’s headquarters are. The city, home to many celebrities, allowed him to raise the profile of the luxurious life he likes to lead. He collects custom-designed Porsches and owns a yacht worth $175 million.

Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, during a US Open match in 2018. Jean Catuffe (GC Images)

With his return, Rupert Murdoch realized that he was more in tune with the business vision and political ideology of Lachlan, whom he appointed co-president of News Corp and the 21st Century Fox studio. In November 2018 it became clear to almost everyone who he was. the chosen one of the press magnate to succeed him. The last meeting with shareholders was then held before 21st Century Fox passed into the hands of Disney, an operation that closed in 2019 for $72 billion. James Murdoch did not speak, despite having been the network’s top executive for the past three years. The singing voice of the event was that of Lachlan, who dedicated the speech to talking about the career of the man who forged the media empire for more than six decades. “He has always had a passion for engaging audiences with lasting stories and experiences, although perhaps the most enduring of all stories is his own,” he said.

With the sale of the studio and its content to Disney, Fox condensed its television business into sports and news. Lachlan’s appointment has alarmed some analysts of the American press. “Lachlan is a less competent leader than his father, but his view of his world is considerably more brutal. “His leadership will intensify the misconduct, misinformation and evil that has defined the Murdoch media empire,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, a progressive nonprofit organization dedicated to monitoring and providing analysis to debunk and add context to fake news spread by the ultraconservative press in the United States. Carusone says Lachlan’s arrival is akin to throwing a match onto a pyre waiting to burn.

Murdoch biographers say Lachlan does not meddle in editorial decisions as much as his father and prefers to concentrate on corporate strategy, especially at a time when the newspaper business is in decline. Critics of the Murdochs, however, point out that his conservative vision follows in Rupert’s wake. and that his management as co-president allowed the rise of the controversial Tucker Carlson until he became the network’s top star. Carlson, who has been a beacon of the far right, was fired in April, a week after Fox paid $787 million to avoid a defamation trial for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election. With that money, they compensated Dominion, after presenters and guests of the network assured that this company had participated in a conspiracy to steal the elections from Donald Trump and thus achieve Joe Biden’s victory. Lachlan defended Carlson in several of his controversies until this scandal broke out and the presenter’s continuity became unsustainable.

Lachlan will now have to lead the company in a new transformation that comes at the threshold of a presidential election in the United States, which will be held in November 2024. The arrival of the heir to the throne has for the moment shaken the executive leadership. Anne Dias-Griffin, who asked the Murdochs to distance themselves from Donald Trump after the assault on the Capitol, is expected to leave the Board of Directors. Jacques Nasser will also leave, who will be replaced in the coming months by the former Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott.

In January of this year, Rupert Murdoch canceled the merger of Fox and News Corp, two businesses that were separated in 2013 and that Lachlan had proposed reuniting to consolidate his power. Among the critics of the operation was James, his younger brother. This has been one of the recent setbacks of the man called to reign the empire that his father built.

