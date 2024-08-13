Home World

From: Bettina Menzel

Once almost threatened with extinction, a breeding program in the UK has significantly increased the population of the Fringed Water Spider.

Norfolk – The females of the fringed water spider can grow larger than a man’s hand. Since the spider species is almost Studies became extinct, conservationists drove Great Britain a breeding program – with success. In one county in the east of England alone, there are now thousands of breeding females.

Breeding program ensures return of the fringed water spider

In 2010, there were only a few specimens of the fringed water spider left in Great Britain. However, a breeding initiative that was launched as a result has led to a considerable increase: in the British county of Norfolk in the east of England alone, there are now 3,750 breeding females. This is an enormous success for species conservation. “These spiders play an important role in maintaining the rich aquatic diversity […]“, explains Tim Strudwick, the manager of the Mid Yare Nature Reserve, to the British newspaper DailyMail.

The fringed water spider is on the rise again in England. © Emanuele BiggiI/MAGO/imageBROKER/FLPA

The spider is “one of Britain’s rarest invertebrates and we are proud of the role our conservation areas and teams have played in its recovery.” The females are “not only impressively large but also beautiful – it really is something special to see.”

Fringed water spider feeds on fish and walks over water

The fringed water spider can even walk on water and feeds on spiders, dragonfly larvae and water striders, as well as fish. Its habitat is in moors and wetlands near slow-flowing waters. The shy animals can best be seen near such areas “from June to September,” the researcher continued.

This species of spider is completely harmless to humans. in the brown violin spiderwhich is native to Greece, Spain or Italy, for example. A Man on the Italian island of Sicily recently died after being bitten of such a spider. The Bite of the false widow spider found in Germany can be dangerous.