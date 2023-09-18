Conservation | This is what Hamina’s walrus looks like in the Natural History Museum

The public can get to know the walrus at the Central Natural History Museum starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

Last the walrus that roamed the Hamina and Kotka region in July of last year has now been preserved for the public exhibition of the University of Helsinki’s Central Natural History Museum (Luomus). The work is located in the lower hall of the museum.

I’m a walrus getting it displayed in the exhibition was quite a task for the museum’s experienced professionals.

“The conservation of the walrus has been an interesting project, because it was the first time that such a large marine mammal ended up on the “desk” of Luomus conservators, describes the chief conservator Ari Puolakoski work of the conservator group in the University of Helsinki bulletin.

The large size of the walrus caused challenges in conservation.

“Because of its size, its conservation has been challenging, because the skinned leather alone weighed 120 kilos before tanning and thinning the leather. Even moving it by one person produced difficulties. Additional challenges were also to find photo and video footage of a swimming walrus, because we wanted to preserve the walrus for diving,” continues Puolakoski.

Mursua was presented to the media on Monday. The public will be able to see it from Tuesday.

Canned the walrus had strayed into the Norwegian Sea and from there through the Danish straits to the Baltic Sea and finally to the Gulf of Finland. The marsupial died on the way to the Korkeasaari wildlife hospital. In the autopsy, the causes of death were found to be starvation, poor general condition and cardiac arrest triggered by stress. This was the first time that a walrus is known to have entered the interior of the Baltic Sea.