Conservation of rainforests | The leaders of Amazonia are intensifying their cooperation, but cannot reach an agreement on stopping deforestation

The president of Brazil brought the eight countries of the Amazon region together to discuss the protection of the rainforests. The countries agreed on cooperation and listed goals, but the concrete outcome of the meeting was more modest than hoped.

of Brazil a leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made a big promise to the world: to save the Amazon rainforest. To promote the goal, he invited the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Agreement Organization (ACTO) to a summit in Belém on Tuesday.

The meeting was covered by, among others, the Spanish newspaper El País, Spanish public radio RTVColombian newspaper El Tiempo and Reuters news agency.

At the end of the meeting, the eight countries that share the world’s largest rainforest published a joint statement to protect the Amazon. Even the 113-point roadmap was both a historic milestone and a disappointment.

Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Suriname and Guyana decided to consolidate ACTO’s activities and increase their cooperation, among other things, in research and eradicating organized crime rampant in the rainforests. However, the practical promises fell short.

The countries of the Amazon committed themselves to fighting together against deforestation before it is too late. But they could not agree on a final limit for stopping deforestation.

There was also no agreement regarding the abandonment of fossil fuels, which Colombia was pushing for. Instead, the ACTO countries called on rich countries to meet their financial obligations to protect the rainforests.

ACTO cooperation has been quiet so far. The organization aimed at the protection of the Amazon and the rational use of natural resources was founded in 1995 as a continuation of the cooperation agreement of the late 1970s. Still, the rainforest meeting organized now is only the fourth of its kind.

Size In recent years, the world has been concerned about the rapid destruction of the Amazon. A significant coal sink in its time threatens to change as an emission source. At the same time, numerous plant and animal species as well as fresh water sources are at risk.

Brazilian President Lula, who supports a multipolar world order, has emphasized the right of the countries of the Amazon region to lead the discussion about the fate of their rainforest.

“Many people talk about the Amazon and have never been there. Now Amazonia is raising its voice so that the world commits to promoting the preservation of our biome,” he wrote in ton Tuesday in the X service i.e. in the former Twitter.

During the first half of Lula’s third presidential term, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has decreased by more than 33 percent of the government satellite images published by by. However, for Lula, forest protection is to the greatest extent also about foreign policy. And he readily admits it.

“Amazonia is our passport towards a new kind of relationship with the world,” Lula stated at Tuesday’s meeting According to The New York Times.

According to Lula, the new kind of relationship is more symmetrical than before: in it, the natural resources of the Amazonian countries are not used for the benefit of the few, but harnessed for the common good.

For Lula, who wants Brazil at the heart of world politics, this week’s meeting is just the beginning. In 2025, he plans to present the reality of Brazil’s rainforests to a large international audience.

Brazil then hosted the UN GOP30 climate meeting. It will also be organized in Belém, which is the capital of Pará. The state suffers from particularly bad deforestation.

Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique (left), Guyana’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, Peru’s President Dina Boluarte, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin took a joint photo in Belém 8 .August.

Lula is not the only current South American leader who tied his presidential campaign strongly to nature conservation and climate promises. This was also done by Colombia’s first left-wing president Gustavo Petrowhose vice president is an Afro-Colombian environmental activist Francia Marquez.

Petro and Lula have built their public, friendly relationship around rainforests. In the fall of 2022, shortly after Lula’s election victory, the men talked on the phone.

“The relations between Colombia and Brazil will be close, because we both love the Amazon, he [Lula] told me This is how it will be, President Lula,” Petro wrote after the call on his Twitter account.

In July, the presidents met in Leticia, in the Colombian Amazon, to discuss rainforests bilaterally before the meeting in Belém.

Brazil and Colombia have both committed to stopping deforestation by 2030. In Belém, there were also gaps between the leaders.

Petro represents the more progressive wing of the Latin American left, while Lula, who ruled for two presidential terms in the 2000s, is more traditional. The main difference of opinion between men is related to fossil fuels.

Petro’s line is strict and disputed even in Colombia. He advocates a ban on the exploration and exploitation of oil and other fossil fuels in the Amazon. Lula has a squeamish attitude to the proposal.

Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras would be interested in drilling for oil in the Amazon river delta. The plan has torn apart the Brazilian government.

On Wednesday the rainforest meeting ends with the international part. Representatives from Norway and Germany, which finance sustainable development in the Amazon rainforest, have been invited to Belém.

In addition, there are the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Indonesia, whose areas have significant rainforests. Lula aims to promote closer cooperation between rainforest countries in international arenas than before.