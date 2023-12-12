Lydia Martin Molina de Segura Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 01:03



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The heritage of a territory goes beyond the tangible, of buildings and monuments that preserve the way things were done in times past. It thus covers traditions, arts, documents and even the knowledge that in sectors as important as gastronomy, have meant that the socioeconomic development of the Region of Murcia has also been linked to flavor. The food industry has historical antecedents that have projected territories on the international map, as is the case of canning for Molina de Segura, a sector that currently relies on research and innovation to respond to new trends.

This was reflected yesterday in a new 'Territory on the plate' forum, organized by LA VERDAD and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Region of Murcia, in a set of dialogues that went “beyond culinary art » to remember the close relationship between Molina de Segura and the canning industry, as part of its “own essence”, as indicated during the inauguration by the mayor of Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso Hernández.

This century-old industry is located at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, so in the words of José Miguel Martínez-Carrión, professor of History of Economics at the University of Murcia, “it arrived somewhat late” to the Region, since Its peak began in 1960, when it reached 25,000 officially classified workers. Already in the 70s, canning was central to the socioeconomic development in Molina, going from 50 to 200 factories. «The opening of the economy facilitates international markets, which recovered after twenty years, in addition to the standard of living of the Spanish, who eat better, and internal demand pulls the canning industry, promoting a significant innovation process that made it live its golden age,” said the professor. It would be in the 90s when the fracture of the sector would take place.

Give 'cultural entity' to the legacy



The canning industry itself had an important role in organizing the fabric of the city, a fact that, as defended by María Dolores Palazón, professor of Art History and doctor from the University of Murcia in Industrial Heritage, is also a reason of analysis of areas such as the history of art, given its link to the architecture of its buildings and the necessary industrial infrastructures, including the landscape, documentation and graphic material, as well as “the memory of the workers.”

«A lot grew in a short time and the towns became cities. When the canned food falls, industries become a currency to solve economic problems and deal with debts and non-payment, turning into gardens or new buildings and factories, which makes the city change again,” he details, pointing out the displacement of canneries from the center to industrial estates.

That requires giving the area “a new cultural entity.” A fact in the face of which Martínez-Carrión invites us to enhance “identity factors”, being “vigilants of our heritage” to prevent the vestiges of the activity from being destroyed, encouraging institutions to be “more cautious.” As a solution, Palazón proposed not only focusing on the museum aspect, but “combining uses of heritage in multipurpose rooms and spaces such as educational and social centers, so that they combine with life.”

Patents, documentary treasures



To understand the importance of the canning sector, historical documents offer an x-ray of how this activity was developed decades ago. This is the case of patents, which have focused the interest of researchers from the University of Murcia Pascual Santos and Manuela Caballero within their project 'Ingenuity and technique in Spain 1878-1966'. “The very definition of industrial heritage includes patents and the ways of working on them, a very important source to know that we are not only talking about machines, but that there are inventories and photographs to know a very important past and present,” said Caballero. In the 60s in Molina, according to Pascual Santos, the patents focused on the construction of food machinery, appreciating “the technological change according to the conditions of society,” he indicates.

Given this, José Miguel Martínez-Carrión also wanted to value, beyond patents, “the idea of ​​businessmen and entrepreneurs at the beginning of the century bringing machinery from other continents to apply innovation here.”

Technology and transfer



The food industry sector continues to be one of the most powerful in the Region of Murcia, as defended during the second round table by the general secretary of Agrupal, César Nicolás, sticking to the “900 companies that employ 26,000 people and which represents 35% of all industrial production in the area. Despite being an employability figure similar to 60, the difference is in the automation and modernization process.

The speakers

María Dolores Palazón. Professor of Art History and doctor from the UMU in Industrial Heritage

«The art industry analyzes industrial heritage»

As a specialist in Art History and Industrial Heritage, Mª Dolores Palazón sought a way to project her professional side in her homeland, Molina de Segura. This led her to be curator of the exhibition 'The preserve returns to Molina' last April, in order to symbolize the artistic expression of the canning industry through labels, advertising and other graphic material that also makes up the heritage of the area, since “within the art industry is analyzing architecture and industrial heritage.” José Rodríguez, 'El Poli' Chef and culinary advisor

“We have made cuisine with the maxim of not having additives”

The trend for prepared dishes also pushes companies in the sector to innovate. In this context, Agrucapers has been working on the MediSalad range, high vacuum preserves that were born from the need to make “a healthy product” that has become a reality with the help of culinary advisor and chef José Rodríguez 'El Poli'. “We have made a local cuisine setting the maxim of not having additives and using extra virgin olive oil,” says the chef, highlighting that it is the closest simulation to cooking, since “the internal juices of the oil itself do not disappear.” product”. Pascual Santos and Manuela Caballero. Directors of the project 'Ingenuity and technique in Spain 1878-1966'

«The soul of the patent is what the inventor wants to contribute to the industry»

In 2004 Pascual and Manuela began to discover patents in the Region related to the food industry, which led them to contact relatives of researchers and locate their inventions, some centuries old, that were stored in their homes. “The soul of the patent, which is what the inventor wants to contribute to the industry, is the memory of where it is taking him, relying on what there was,” says the researcher. Pablo Flores. Director of the National Conservation Technology Center

«There was a very strong niche that allowed the creation of infrastructure»

In 1962, different companies came up with the idea of ​​putting fruits and vegetables in jars before they spoiled, which marked the beginning of canning in the area. The technological problems that arose caused a relationship to begin with researchers from the Region of Murcia, giving rise to the Canned Vegetable Research Association, an entity that did the first analyzes so that the products were suitable for consumption and that would promote the birth of the CTNC. “There was a very strong niche that allowed the infrastructure to be created,” Flores recalls.

Cesar Nicolás. General Secretary of Agrupal

«It is a sector that contributes almost double its value»

As César Nicolás explained, Agrupal is an institution that aims to “make visible and represent the importance that the food industry has had and how it has evolved and become a socioeconomic engine of the Region of Murcia”, increasingly focusing on providing services. training, food safety, innovation or technological transfer to its associates. “It is a sector that contributes almost double its value, clearly exporting, very technological and that faces many problems, that is why it is a strong and very important sector,” he indicated. Sancho Bañón. Researcher responsible for the UMU Food Technology Research Group

«Bromatology is the science of eating»

Food science is the science that studies all aspects related to food to know its composition, and which is part of one of the departments of the University of Murcia, acting in fields such as human nutrition, food safety and technology, as Sancho Bañón approached the forum. In addition to detailing some of the advances that are being developed in this area, he wanted to recognize the support of the regional Administration for the transfer between researchers and companies to satisfy their common needs. José Manuel Pelegrín. CEO of Agrucapers

«The Murcian gene is entrepreneurial»

For the CEO of Agrucapers, José Manuel Pelegrín, “research is a seed that you have to leave to plant tomorrow”, alluding to its future benefit and the need to keep it in mind to create a path. He recognized that “the Murcian gene is entrepreneurial from the point of view of innovation”, encouraging us to be aware of this spirit in which the Region of Murcia stands out. “Our predecessors were visionaries, capable of setting up a technology center and grouping together, or focusing on exports because they saw that they could have better results,” he praised, stating that “we have been lucky.” José Miguel Martínez-Carrión. Professor of History of Economics at the UMU

“Many families brought their children in to channel savings”

After analyzing the origin of the canning industry, José Miguel Martínez-Carrión alluded to the “poorly paid and unaccounted for” employment that meant that “many workers did not enter the payroll.” There were also boys and girls since, beyond the sacrifice of the businessmen themselves, “many working families who brought their children in to channel savings.” Added to this was the casual and seasonal nature of the work, the little technological progress at that time and the difficulties, such as the oil crisis, that the sector had to overcome.

«The business world of canning has evolved into what we know as the food industry. This has forced us to be continually updated with new technologies, all in a sustainable and efficient way,” said Pablo Flores, director of the National Canning Technology Center.

However, as stated by José Manuel Pelegrín, CEO of Agrucapers, there is a difference in pace between technological research and its business application, pointing out as one of the great challenges “to better coordinate the way to take advantage of the technology and professionalism that “It is found both in universities and in private companies.” “The Administration has to generate this channel so that collaboration between companies can occur and projects can be launched,” Nicolás seconded.

In this regard, Sancho Bañón, professor at the University of Murcia and researcher responsible for the Food Technology Research Group at the UMU, stressed that “the regional Administration has improved the way of organizing this aspect through the Development Institute or events of transfer that bring researchers and companies into contact.