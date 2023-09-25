Home page politics

The sculpture of Bishop Franz Hengsbach, who died in 1991, was removed. © Roland Weihrauch/dpa

Almost a week ago, the diocese of Essen informed about the allegations of abuse against Hengsbach during his time as auxiliary bishop. Some then called for his statue to be removed – with success.

Essen – The monument to Cardinal Franz Hengsbach, who is suspected of abuse, has been dismantled. Assemblers loosened the monument’s holder and a crane lifted the statue onto a truck, as a dpa reporter observed on site.

Almost a week ago, the diocese of Essen announced that there was a “serious” suspicion that Hengsbach (1910-1991) may have sexually abused a 16-year-old during his time as auxiliary bishop in Paderborn.

Representatives of those affected and the Maria 2.0 reform initiative then called for the removal of the larger-than-life statue of the clergyman. Victims of abuse held a vigil in front of the Hengsbach sculpture. The statue by the sculptor Silke Rehberg was unveiled in autumn 2011. dpa