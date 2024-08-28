Ritter said Syrsky would pay a high price for the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack near Kursk

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky had to pay a high price for the attack on the Kursk region. This is the conclusion reached in the United States after analyzing the situation in the special military operation (SMO) zone in Donbass.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue Works, American former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter listed the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Russian region. According to him, the commander-in-chief understood that this operation would be unsuccessful, but decided to carry it out anyway.

Syrsky knew that the operation in the Kursk region would not be successful (…) He paid a huge price for it Scott Ritterformer US Marine Corps intelligence officer

Ritter admitted the loss of strategically important territories and facilities in Donbass by Kiev

Ritter noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to pay for the invasion of the Kursk region in Donbas. The Russian side did not redirect significant forces to the Kursk region, and now it is showing excellent results in the territory of Donbas. According to him, the fighters of the Russian Armed Forces “are successfully advancing in Donbas and are on the verge of a major victory in this direction, while the Ukrainian forces are close to collapse.”

The former American intelligence officer admitted that this could lead to Kiev losing strategically important territories and facilities.

Ritter also suggested that Kyiv might order Ukrainian troops to fight to the end in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to buy time, delay Russian troops, and create a defensive line on the western bank of the Dnieper. The former intelligence officer noted that Kyiv would then abandon its soldiers east of the river to their fate, calling the move an act of desperation.

He also noted that after the transfer of reserves to the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were left without options for action.

The situation in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions is considered catastrophic

In the UK, they believe that Syrsky is trying to save his career by attacking the Kursk region after he faced calls for resignation in the spring amid the failed retreat of the Ukrainian army near Kharkov. In addition, the British publication The Economist reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to fire the commander-in-chief before the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. It was specified that Syrsky had been under pressure since the beginning of his appointment. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to face the problems left behind by his predecessor in the post, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

However, now Syrsky is forced to report to Zelensky about the difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction. The President of Ukraine reported that heavy fighting is taking place in this direction and that Toretsk is being defended.

In the West, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass is called catastrophic, and the move to send 5,000 of the best soldiers to a neighboring country instead of a counteroffensive is extremely risky.

Meanwhile, the Russian army’s successes in Donbass were reported. Thus, on August 15, the Ukrainian analytical project Deep State acknowledged the Russian army’s taking control of the settlements of Zhelannoye and Orlovka and advancing in the Toretsk direction in the settlement of New York. On August 19, the Russian military took full control of the settlement of New York in the DPR and raised the Russian flag there.