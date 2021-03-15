The CDU suffered severe defeats in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. Could the election defeat have a signal effect for the federal election?

Stuttgart / Mainz – The start of the super election year 2021 could not have been worse for the CDU. Whereas the Christian Democrats stumble from one crisis to the next, the Greens are on the rise. The political bang of yesterday, Sunday, could have a signal effect for the federal elections at the end of September.

State elections in BW and RLP: The preliminary election results at a glance

The preliminary final result from Baden-Württemberg:

Source: Regional Returning Officer Greens: 32.6% CDU: 24.1% SPD: 11% FDP: 10.5% AfD: 9.7% Other: 12.1%

The preliminary final result from Rhineland-Palatinate:

Source: Regional Returning Officer SPD: 35.7% CDU: 27.7% AfD: 8.3% FDP: 5.5% Greens: 9.3% Free voters: 5.4% others: 8.2%

State elections in BW and RLP: Signal effect for federal elections?

After the election of the Greens with Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Württemberg and the SPD with Marie-Luise Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate, a traffic light coalition is possible in both countries. The CDU would be left out. On the evening of the election, there were already initial speculations as to whether the results of the state elections would have a sufficiently strong signal effect to achieve a traffic light coalition at the federal level. FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing at least initially avoided a commitment to a traffic light alliance at the federal level. “Germany needs a new government, it cannot go on like this. The parties of the political center must be able to talk to one another. We must not all be divided, and in the end it is impossible to form a government ”. FDP leader Christian Lindner, in turn, dampened expectations on Monday and stated that the SPD and the Greens “only find trace elements of the FDP policy good”. The speculations were generally “strongly instrumental”.

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil, on the other hand, is clearly in favor of a traffic light coalition at the federal level. “The traffic light is possible, and we are fighting for it now,” he said in an interview with the on Monday Bavarian Broadcasting. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and party chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans had also spoken out in favor of a traffic light coalition after the state elections. “There are majorities on this side of the CDU and CSU, and there are also good chances for Olaf Scholz to be the candidate of the strongest of these parties,” said Walter-Borjans. The Greens are still holding back with speculation about a possible traffic light coalition at the federal level. “It is a completely open year,” said party leader Robert Habeck on Monday in Berlin.

After the historic state election defeat: pressure is growing on Laschet

Six months before the federal election, the pressure on Armin Laschet continues to grow. In addition to the election waddling, there are also corruption affairs of several CDU members and an ever-deteriorating crisis management. Support for the CDU at the federal level could subsequently decline even further. But instead of setting clear accents and offering solutions, Armin Laschet has so far shone through inaction. The Van Laack affair around dubious mask deals puts a lot more strain on the Prime Minister.

In addition, it is not yet clear who will lead the Union in the federal election campaign. The CDU party leader is currently no longer considered the natural candidate for the Union. At the moment, Laschet has to prevail against the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder. The former Federal Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière also sees a power struggle between Söder and Laschet “The question of the candidate for chancellor will certainly be discussed first in a two-way conversation between Mr Laschet and Mr Söder”. Should Laschet not find adequate answers to the CDU’s crises in the next few days, the K question could be decided quickly so shortly before the federal election. A statement on the election defeat is expected from Laschet on Monday at 13:30. (phf)

List of rubric lists: © Uwe Anspach / dpa