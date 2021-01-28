Schools also need a multi-billion dollar aid program. Otherwise too many children will be left behind.

Really mean. A few minutes before Baden-Württemberg wanted to announce that schools and daycare centers would reopen, the virus mutant thwarted the plan. Other countries are now also foregoing planned openings or tightening access to emergency care. But malice or relief are not the order of the day. Rather, all alarm bells must ring.

It takes revenge that the virus was able to drive education politicians ahead of it instead of them starting a plan B early on: How can a school year work without face-to-face teaching? This includes binding and nationwide criteria from when schools will be closed. This also means prioritizing learning material and taking pressure off by suspending grading.

But above all you have to prevent a whole generation of children and young people from being left behind. Those who do not have everything to do with or whose parents cannot book expensive tutoring are particularly at risk. In the year before Corona, the Pisa study revealed that every fifth 15-year-old can only read rudimentary. The proportion of these functionally illiterate people is likely to grow in times of closed schools.

To counteract this, it is not enough that many countries postpone the final exams or offer students the option of repeating the school year voluntarily. That puts the responsibility on the individual.

Schools, too, need – like the economy – a multi-billion dollar aid program. 500 million for laptops is a good start. But neither does every student have a device, nor does learning at home go smoothly. Like clinics and health authorities, schools, especially those in socially disadvantaged areas, need additional staff – to support children online with learning and to relieve teachers and educators. This can be the student offering tutoring, the actors who write plays with the students, or someone who gets the video conference going. And it has to be done quickly. It’s burning.