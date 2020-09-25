taz attorney Johannes Eisenberg on the Federal Interior Minister’s attempt to criminalize a columnist and the taz editor-in-chief.

The prosecution request against our author Hengameh Yaghoobifarah (and the editor-in-chief Barbara Junge and her deputy Katrin Gottschalk) because of the article “All cops are incapable of working” in the taz of June 15, 2020 has been rejected by the Berlin public prosecutor. The article was not punishable.

The public prosecutor explains that he is addressing the German police. Nevertheless, it does not represent sedition because it lacks the “appeal character” to the readers to attack police officers. It does contain the rejection of the professional group, but not an “incentive to take a hostile attitude”. (The more precise reasoning can be found in the text by Ulrike Winkelmann).

The author (and the editor-in-chief Junge and her deputy Gottschalk reportedly violated their obligation to keep the taz free from crime – so there was an attempt to massively criminalize the leading editors of the taz) against various police organizations . Among them: the right-wing DPolG, represented by the law firm “Höcker”, which also represents the Nazis, and which celebrates the right-wing former constitution protection chief Hans-Georg Maaßen as “of counsel lawyer” in its ranks. In total, there were more than 140 criminal charges, largely fueled by the actions of Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

From research by the Berliner Daily mirror we know that Seehofer his about that image-The newspaper has pursued the announced criminal charges against the author and editors-in-chief against the recommendation of his ministry experts. Immediately after the publication, Seehofer, who qualified himself as an “experienced lawyer”, asked his police department to submit a draft criminal complaint on June 17th.

Seehofer’s silence

He actually wanted to forward this and the criminal complaint to the public prosecutor’s office on June 19 after a conference of interior ministers with public TamTam. He received the draft, but also some initial doubts from his police officers as to whether Yaghoobifarah’s column was really a criminal offense. For unknown reasons, Seehofer changed his plan and resigned on June 22nd image-Newspaper the criminal complaint. The early morning headlines belonged to him, and a gauntlet began for the author: threats, insults, hazard analyzes by the state police, etc.

After a conversation with the Chancellor in the morning hours of the same day, Seehofer initially delayed filing the complaint. On June 23, he received a critical “fundamental rights assessment” from the lawyers in his constitutional department, who considered the publication to be unpunished. It was not until June 28, 2020 that it became known that he had finally given up his plan to file a criminal complaint.

The public only knows of the details given above because the Daily mirror Right to information prevailed against the opposition of the ministry.

Seehofer never corrected his public statement that the author made herself liable to prosecution. To this day, he has left unanswered a request for an injunction by the author against Seehofer to publicly defame her as a criminal.