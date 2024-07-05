Smirnov: Music school damaged due to missile attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belaya settlement

The building of the music school was damaged after a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the settlement of Belaya in the Belovsky district of the Kursk region on the morning of July 5. The consequences of the attack were revealed by the governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov in Telegram-channel.

“Shops located nearby were also damaged. Their windows were broken and their facades were cut by shrapnel,” Smirnov wrote. He added that no residents were injured in the attack.

The missile threat in the region was announced at 05:33 Moscow time, the signal was cut off at 05:48.

Last night, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the Rostov region, as a result of which landscape fires were recorded on the left bank of the Don in Rostov and in the Azov region. Eyewitnesses speculated on what could have been the target of the enemy strikes.