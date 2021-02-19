D.he federal and state tax revenues collapsed due to the ongoing lockdown in January – more than recently. The year-on-year decline was 11.1 percent, as shown in the monthly report published by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The income totaled almost 47 billion euros. In December, the minus was only a good two percent, in 2020 as a whole it was 7.3 percent. Most economists expect the economy to recover significantly from the pandemic in 2021. The federal and state tax revenue is expected to increase by almost five percent.

In terms of the economy, the Ministry of Finance confirmed a split – a continued recovery in industry, but strong effects of the Corona crisis on the service sector. In the next few weeks, “overall, a slowdown in economic development” is to be expected.

The Ministry of Finance attributed the significant rise in inflation in January to the renewed increase in VAT and higher energy prices. The rate of price increases at the beginning of the year was 1.0 percent, after having been slightly negative since September. In the next few months, a similar magnitude as in January can be expected, according to the Ministry of Finance.