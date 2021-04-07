GBased on a good business with smartphones and household appliances, the most important South Korean company Samsung Electronics increased its operating profit in the first quarter of the year by 44 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Samsung forecast an operating profit of around 9.3 trillion won (7 billion euros) on Wednesday. According to the forecast, sales rose by 17 percent to 65 trillion won.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

Samsung will not present details of the quarterly results until the end of April when the quarterly financial statements are presented. However, analysts assume that the sale of smartphones, televisions and other household appliances significantly supported profits. On the one hand, this is supported by the fact that public life in many sales markets is still limited due to the corona pandemic. On the other hand, Samsung launched the new top-of-the-range smartphone model Galaxy S21 at lower prices in January and not as usual in February.

LG also benefits

Korean competitor LG Electronics also benefited in the first quarter from increasing demand for televisions and household appliances. LG Electronics on Wednesday forecast a record Q1 operating profit of 1.5 trillion won, or 39 percent more than a year ago. Sales also reached a record level of 18.8 trillion won. LG decided on Monday to give up its loss-making business with smartphones. Analysts suspect that this will further strengthen Samsung’s cell phone business.

Samsung’s business with semiconductors and memory chips is likely to have failed at the beginning of the year. The virus-induced high demand caused the prices for memory chips to rise. But from mid-February to the end of March, Samsung had to close a plant in Austin, Texas, due to severe winter storms, where it manufactures microchips for other companies as a contract manufacturer.

The closure exacerbated the global shortage of semiconductors and, according to analyst estimates, should have weighed on Samsung’s sales by around 300 billion won. Samsung is the second largest provider of this foundry production to other companies after Taiwan’s TSMC. The South Koreans are planning another microchip factory in the United States with an investment volume of 17 billion dollars. Samsung Electronics’ stock price on the Seoul Stock Exchange fell 0.47 percent to 85,600 won on Wednesday.