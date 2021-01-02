D.he President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, expects an increase in corporate bankruptcies as a result of the Corona crisis. “The second wave will be harder” “said Fratzscher of the” Augsburger Allgemeine “(Saturday edition).” The longer it takes, the more companies reach the limits of their possibilities, the more will go bankrupt. “The question is not,” whether a wave company insolvencies, but when. “

According to the DIW President, there is a threat of a wave of corporate bankruptcies, coupled with an increase in unemployment. Nevertheless, it is right to extend the lockdown. For the economy, too, it must have top priority that the second wave of infections is limited as quickly as possible: “Economic easing now may benefit some in the short term, but in the long term it would harm everyone.”

The DIW boss accused politicians of failing to manage the crisis: Germany had not adequately prepared for the second corona wave. In schools, for example, the digital offering has not been sufficiently expanded. In addition, politicians reacted too late to the second wave: “If federal and state governments had reacted to the second wave early in mid-October, we could certainly have saved human lives and kept economic damage away,” said Fratzscher.

Biggest changes in retail, aviation, and tourism

According to the economist Gabriel Felbermayr, around 600,000 jobs will be lost in Germany. The hardest hit areas are areas that have already been subject to structural change, such as the aviation and tourism industries, said the head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy of the German Press Agency. “In a decarbonized world, aviation would have to shrink anyway. A lot is anticipated by Corona and it is sustainable. “

The economist sees lasting consequences in tourism, which is important for Schleswig-Holstein and other coastal states. “Not everything will be all right there either,” said Felbermayr. “In private tourism, the rebound will be very clear: people want to go to the coasts and into the mountains.” In business tourism, however, there is a clear structural change. “There will be fewer flights and less congress tourism.” This is particularly true of city hotels. Instead, online communication is becoming more important.

“The pandemic will change the retail sector in the long term,” said Felbermayr. In the course of digitization, some sections of the population made their first purchases on the Internet. They are currently seeing that credit card payments do not necessarily end in fraud and that goods arrive undamaged. “Some of these reservations will likely go away. For the retail trade in city centers and in shopping centers, the crisis is not over even if the infection actually allows a return to the city center. “

With a view to the aid announced by politicians, Felbermayr said that replacing the loss of sales might be suitable for the catering industry. “But if you replace sales in retail, there is a risk of massive overcompensation. After all, retailers will not even buy goods that they cannot sell in lockdown. ”The aid is too generous for these companies, at least in the long term. “If the state helps companies, then it will be as fair as possible.” The Kiel Institute is anticipating an increase in gross domestic product of 3.1 percent this year. “If the pandemic subsides in summer, the economy will reach the pre-crisis level in the fourth quarter of the coming year,” said Felbermayr. The normalization of the employment level is expected a little later.

Trade association warns of shop closings

Retail still feels left alone in the crisis. “The situation is really very serious,” said Stefan Genth, General Manager of the German Trade Association (HDE) of the German Press Agency. “I’m afraid the shops won’t be allowed to reopen on January 10th. Because the goal of reducing the seven-day incidence nationwide to below 50 will probably not be achievable by then, ”said Gentz. “Although Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz always announces billions in aid, the aid is actually not paid out because the entry barriers are far too high.” As a result, retailers do not have sufficient access to state aid.

The HDE boss warned that there was a threat of a wave of bankruptcies in the retail sector in the next few months. Many trading companies that were affected by the double lockdown had largely consumed their equity and now needed economic support. Otherwise the end “for up to 50,000 stores” threatens. The primary goal must be to reopen the shops as soon as this is possible from the virologists’ point of view and then to keep them open.

“We can’t shimmy from one lockdown to the next. Many thousands of retail companies, especially fashion houses, will not survive that, ”said Genth. The retail sector has proven in recent months that open shop doors and fighting pandemics are not a contradiction in terms. Shopping is not a hotspot. The number of illnesses among employees in retail was at an inconspicuous level.