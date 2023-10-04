Fifty houses were damaged due to the shelling of Klimovo with cluster munitions

In Klimovo, more than 50 houses were damaged as a result of shelling of a populated area with cluster munitions. This was announced by the Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

“A special damage assessment commission inspected and recorded all the destruction of civilian objects. As a result of yesterday’s shelling, more than 50 residential households and outbuildings were partially damaged,” the governor said.

He added that emergency services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The settlement was completely cleared of mines – ammunition and their parts were destroyed there.

The Bryansk region was shelled with cluster munitions on Tuesday, October 3. Then Bogomaz said that there was damage to several houses and outbuildings. The next day, October 4, the region also came under attack. Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at four districts of the Bryansk region from a multiple launch rocket system with cluster munitions. The Sevsky, Pogarsky, Klimovsky, Trubchevsky districts came under fire, no one was injured.