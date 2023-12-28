Ivleeva's naked party at the Mutabor club led to big consequences

On the night of December 21, a party for popular blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva took place at the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor”. The dress code for the event included body-baring outfits. The party was attended by many stars of Russian show business, who, in accordance with the almost naked dress code, wore revealing outfits, and rapper Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev) came to the party only wearing a sock over his genitals.

Photos and videos from the holiday spread online and caused indignation among deputies and representatives of social movements (“Forty Forties”, “Call of the People”). They asked the prosecutor's office to check the event for LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).

Singer Philip Kirkorov at the party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Now advertising contracts with party participants are being terminated, they are being removed from New Year's films and television shows, and a lawsuit has been filed against Ivleeva herself. Lenta.ru figured out what consequences the big scandal caused.

Consequences of the party for Russian stars: