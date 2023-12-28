Ivleeva's naked party at the Mutabor club led to big consequences
On the night of December 21, a party for popular blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva took place at the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor”. The dress code for the event included body-baring outfits. The party was attended by many stars of Russian show business, who, in accordance with the almost naked dress code, wore revealing outfits, and rapper Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev) came to the party only wearing a sock over his genitals.
Photos and videos from the holiday spread online and caused indignation among deputies and representatives of social movements (“Forty Forties”, “Call of the People”). They asked the prosecutor's office to check the event for LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).
Now advertising contracts with party participants are being terminated, they are being removed from New Year's films and television shows, and a lawsuit has been filed against Ivleeva herself. Lenta.ru figured out what consequences the big scandal caused.
Consequences of the party for Russian stars:
- Rapper Vacio, who appeared at Ivleeva’s party dressed only in a sock covering his genitals, was arrested for 15 days under the article “Petty hooliganism.” In addition, he was ordered to pay a fine of 200 thousand rubles for LGBT propaganda.
- MTS excluded Ivleeva from the list of ambassadors. Mentions of it disappeared from the company's website. At the same time, information appeared that Tinkoff had ceased cooperation with the blogger, but later representatives of the bank stated that the TV presenter had never been their ambassador.
- Because of the naked party, a class action lawsuit was filed against Ivleeva. The lawsuit against the blogger was filed by actor and producer Alexander Inshakov; 23 people signed it. They demanded that one billion rubles be recovered from the influencer and transferred to the fund for participants in the special operation in Ukraine “Defenders of the Fatherland.”
-
The Federal Tax Service (FTS) began an investigation against the blogger. Ivleeva was suspected of tax evasion in the amount of 137 million rubles. According to preliminary information, the TV presenter could have used a business splitting scheme to understate income received and avoid paying high taxes.
- TNT, NTV, as well as a number of other media and advertising companies froze contracts with artists who participated in the event, in particular with Dima Bilan, Lolita, Philip Kirkorov, Anna Asti (real name – Anna Dzyuba).
- Singer Philip Kirkorov, who participated in the blogger’s party, was demanded to be removed from the New Year’s shows. The artist publicly apologized for the event, but this did not help. Soon the media reported about a boycott on television: the performer would not be shown in the finals of the “Mask” show and the “Blue Light” program on the “Russia 1” channel. In addition, Kirkorov was removed from the poster of the comedy “Ivan Vasilyevich Changes Everything,” which will premiere on December 31. It was reported that the filmmakers will reshoot all the scenes with the artist.
- The singer Lolita, following Kirkorov, was also demanded to be removed from the New Year's shows. At the same time, information appeared that spectators began to hand over tickets en masse for the artist’s concert in Chekhov, but this message was later denied. Nevertheless, several Lolita concerts in Russia were still cancelled. Having learned about the disruption of the performances, the performer burst into tears.
- The New Year's performance of the Russian singer Anna Asti in the capital's Gipsy club was canceled due to the artist's participation in a naked party. In addition, information appeared that the singer could be deprived of Russian citizenship.
- Singer Dima Bilan published a video in which he apologized for participating in a naked party.
- The apology video was recorded by journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who also took part in the party.
- Ivleeva recorded two video messages. In the first, she said that the party was dedicated to the presentation of photo shoots that could not be published in Playboy magazine, which had left Russia. In her second appeal, the blogger called her behavior at the event unacceptable and asked Russians to give her a second chance.
- On December 27, police and Rospotrebnadzor officers came to the Mutabor club. On the same day it became known that the establishment was sealed for a month. The official reason was violations of alcohol retail rules.
#Consequences #Ivleevas #party #show #business #stars #complete #list
Leave a Reply