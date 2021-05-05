R.and 11 percent of the added value in German mechanical engineering ends up directly in the automotive industry. There are even more indirectly. Karl Haeusgen, president of the mechanical engineering association VDMA, explains what this means in his own company, the Bavarian hydraulics manufacturer Hawe: Its components are also used in machine tools that are used in large numbers by car companies or their suppliers. The automotive industry is the largest customer sector for mechanical engineering, so it’s no wonder that structural change there, especially electrification, is being closely followed. Does he have any impact on his own clientele? How much is shown by the new study “Drive in Transition”, a third from this series after the start three years ago. It shows that there is a lot to come not only for the automotive industry, but also for mechanical engineering.

Much faster change pace

The question is no longer whether internal combustion engines are over, but when, says Stefan Pischinger. He heads the chair for internal combustion engines at the Technical University of Aachen (RWTH) and is the managing director of the service provider FEV, which is dedicated to the development of internal combustion engines and vehicle technology, among other things. This is where the study comes from. “The speed of transformation has increased dramatically again,” says Pischinger, referring to the previous study from 2018. Battery-electric drives are currently competitive, with fuel cell technology that will be the case by 2030 at the latest. VDMA President Haeusgen is certain about the German mechanical engineering companies: “Everyone heard the shot.” ​​Three years ago, some people may have thought that they would have enough time to adapt. But that is not the case.