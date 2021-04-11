E.t was an unfamiliar feeling that crept into Martin Buchwieser in February. Was he wrong? That seldom happens. Actually never when it comes to his body, which makes him feel every now and then that people are not made for the many hard hits in the ice hockey gang. Buchwieser usually knows which pain he can still play with and which not.

When, in addition to this puzzling jump-off in the second division game between the Löwen Frankfurt and the Bietigheim Steelers, the dizziness set in, he already suspects that his own diagnosis is not correct this time. A few days later a doctor confirmed this to him: Contrary to Buchwieser’s assumption, the pain that had been stabbing for a few days and the pulling came not from the shoulder, but from the chest.

The 31-year-old striker has often dragged himself with minor ailments, but also with major injuries until the summer, before he has properly cured them or had an operation. This is what distinguishes him: He is not the fastest. He’s not the best technician or the one with the hardest shot. But Buchwieser is always there.

When he’s there, the striker usually positions himself so well with a lot of passion, fighting spirit and the right feeling for the space that scoring goals always looks easy for him. He managed 90 hits and 125 assists in 436 games in the German ice hockey league before moving to the second division of the Lions in 2019. But the much bigger achievement: Very rarely has he missed a little more than a handful of games per season.

The heart rate must stay below 120

The stitches in the chest that Buchwieser felt two months ago have now disappeared. They were triggered by his corona illness in December. Inflammation of the heart muscle is called myocarditis. They can occur after flu-like infections. After David Suvanto, who got it much worse, Buchwieser is one of two players in the Löwen team who were forced to stand still for more than 14 days by the virus with this late episode. It was a new experience for the attacker: The indefatigable had to sit in the stands week after week. “It’s actually stupid, but that’s the way it is in our sport: For the play-offs you bite your teeth. But that doesn’t work with the heart. You only have one. “

The attacker is now back on the ice. As soon as myocarditis has subsided, it is considered to be cured. However, if it is ignored and continued to exercise, it can become chronic and lead to the end of a career in competitive athletes or even to sudden cardiac death. “Of course anything could have happened, but I have two daughters and therefore didn’t have that much time to think about it,” says Buchwieser. He didn’t feel any fear. “But if no doctor can tell you what happens to Corona, you start to worry.”

For almost five weeks he had to make sure that his pulse did not exceed the mark of 120 beats per minute. After a second examination, the doctor then gave his “okay” to return. Buchwieser was allowed to improve again in training with slow steps. After the premature end of the main round, he now has a few days to get into good shape before the play-offs that begin on April 20th. At the moment he is still a long way from that.

For the last stage, which is the first time to get promoted, the 31-year-old trusts the Frankfurters to do everything, despite numerous failures, if the team “constantly plays its game”. Being defensively good is the be-all and end-all this year because the Lions don’t score enough of their own goals. And you have to find your own “play-off monster”. Whatever that is exactly: A healthy Buchwieser who regularly finds rooms on the ice can’t do any harm in the search.