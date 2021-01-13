The consequences of Brexit are manifold. Customs now check food products at the border between Member States and the United Kingdom. A measure that affects a famous British brand established in France. In a Parisian store, the shelves are far from full… because the supply is disrupted. Customers do not hide their disappointment. “I am quite shocked, because the shelves are almost empty “, a man takes offense.

“There isn’t much left on the shelves. Usually I take a plate of pasta and some bread, but they have nothing left.”, adds another. In the Netherlands, customs officials rigorously apply the new health rules in force since Brexit. And too bad for a British snack. “Do you have meat in every sandwich? So we take everything “, declares a customs officer.

